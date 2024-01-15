Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Houston Slides, New No. 1

ORLANDO, Fla. – Every night in Big 12 basketball seems to have us saying, “Just another day in the Big 12.”

The competition and upsets created a wild week in the conference.

It makes for much movement in the Big 12 basketball power rankings.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week 11 Edition

Take a look at the week 11 Big 12 basketball power rankings.

1. Kansas (14-2, 2-1 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2 (Up 1)

Last Week

UCF 65, Kansas 60 (Road Game)

Kansas 78, Oklahoma 66

This Week

Tuesday, January 16: at Oklahoma State

Saturday, January 20: at West Virginia

Putting Kansas at the top spot after losing to UCF? Yes. The loss at UCF was shocking, especially considering the Jayhawks gave up a 16-point lead.

But the bounce-back at home against Oklahoma was noteworthy as KU played some of its best basketball this season against the Sooners. Dickinson went off for 24 points and 14 rebounds against OU.

2. Baylor (14-2, 3-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 3 (Up 1)

Last Week

Baylor 81, BYU 72

Baylor 62, Cincinnati 59

This Week

Tuesday, January 16: at Kansas State

Saturday, January 20: at Texas

The $212 million Foster Pavilion is a bucket list visit for Big 12 basketball fans. It’s a special gym that has given Scott Drew’s program the home court advantage they’ve been seeking.

The Big 12 schedule has been relatively light by Big 12 standards thus far for the Bears. They go on the road this week, but it’s not unreasonable to think they could sweep both games.

3. Houston (14-2, 1-2 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1 (Down 2)

Last Week

Iowa State 57, Houston 53 (Road Game)

TCU 68, Houston 67 (Road Game)

This Week

Wednesday, January 17: vs. Texas Tech

Saturday, January 20: vs. UCF

Welcome to the Big 12, Houston. The Coogs got a taste of the Hilton Magic at Iowa State amidst a snowstorm, then suffered a close loss to TCU.

Winning on the road in this league is difficult.

Houston’s J’Wan Roberts was excellent at Houston, scoring 20 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and dishing out five assists.

4. TCU (13-3, 2-1 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 5 (Up 1)

Last Week

TCU 80, Oklahoma 71

TCU 68, Houston 67

This Week

Tuesday, January 16: at Cincinnati

Saturday, January 20: vs. Iowa State

Pair of big home victories for TCU this past week. They have one of the best resumes to this point within conference play.

If the threes keep falling as they did against Houston (53.3%), TCU has the talent to win the league.

5. Iowa State (13-3, 2-1 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 6 (Up 1)

Last Week

Iowa State 57, Houston 53

Iowa State 66, Oklahoma State 42

This Week

Tuesday, January 16: at BYU

Saturday, January 20: at TCU

Heralded four-star freshman Milan Momcilovic delivered in the clutch for Iowa State to lift the Cyclones over Houston.

What was noteworthy about the game-winning shot was that head coach T.J. Otzelberger designed the play call for the Momcilovic. Wise beyond his years. He and sophomore Tamin Lipsey are forming a young core to build around for Iowa State.

6. Texas Tech (14-2, 3-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 7 (Up 1)

Last Week

Texas Tech 90, Oklahoma State 73

Texas Tech 60, Kansas State 59

This Week

Wednesday, January 17: at Houston

Saturday, January 20: vs. BYU

The Red Raiders are on a nine-game winning streak after pulling off a 60-59 victory over K-State at home.

Texas Tech negated a 12-point deficit to storm back and remain unbeaten in league play.

A substantial barometer test awaits this Wednesday at Houston.

7. Oklahoma (13-3, 1-2 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4 (Down 3)

Last Week

TCU 80, Oklahoma 71 (Road Game)

Kansas 78, Oklahoma 66 (Road Game)

This Week

Wednesday, January 17: vs. West Virginia

Saturday, January 20: at Cincinnati

It’s now 31 years and no end in sight for Oklahoma’s winless drought at Allen Fieldhouse. Oklahoma played well in the first half but faded in the second half to the Jayhawks.

8. Cincinnati (12-4, 1-2 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 8

Last Week

Texas 74, Cincinnati 73 (Home Game)

Baylor 62, Cincinnati 59 (Road Game)

This Week

Tuesday, January 16: vs. TCU

Saturday, January 20: vs. Oklahoma

The Bearcats need to get healthy as two of their top players were out at Baylor in CJ Fredrick and Aziz Bandaogo.

Strong showing from Dan Skillings at Baylor as he dropped 24 points at Baylor in a return to the starting lineup.

9. BYU (13-3, 1-2 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 9

Last Week

Baylor 81, BYU 72 (Road Game)

BYU 63, UCF 58 (Road Game)

This Week

Tuesday, January 16: vs. Iowa State

Saturday, January 20: at Texas Tech

#BYU coach Mark Pope on the relief of finally getting that first Big 12 win.#BYUHoops #Big12 pic.twitter.com/BbXwuuD60E — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) January 13, 2024

The third time’s the charm for BYU. BYU’s first Big 12 games saw the Cougars with halftime leads, but they couldn’t finish the job. At UCF, just days after the Knights defeated Kansas, BYU held on for a win in the end.

Aly Khalifa scored 17 points and showcased offensive firepower no one expected from the 6-foot-11 big man.

10. Kansas State (12-4, 2-1 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 11 (Up 1)

Last Week

K-State 81, West Virginia 67 (Road Game)

Texas Tech 60, K-State 59 (Road Game)

This Week

Tuesday, January 16: vs. Baylor

Saturday, January 20: vs. Oklahoma State

K-State had the chance to steal a win in Lubbock. It was a tough setback, but this group has responded well early in conference action after a rocky nonconference season.

11. UCF (10-5, 1-2 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 14 (Up 3)

Last Week

UCF 65, Kansas 60

BYU 63, UCF 58 (Home Game)

This Week

Wednesday, January 17: at Texas

Saturday, January 20: at Houston

The questions of whether UCF belonged in Big 12 basketball were put to rest when they knocked off Kansas last week.

UCF has an underrated home-court advantage at Addition Financial Arena. If they keep getting fans to show up, it will fit nicely with the makeup of Big 12 arenas.

12. Texas (12-4, 1-2 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 10 (Down 2)

Last Week

Texas 74, Cincinnati 73 (Road Game)

West Virginia 76, Texas 73 (Road Game)

This Week

Wednesday, January 17: vs. UCF

Saturday, January 20: vs. Baylor

Max Abmas was clutch with a game-winner at Cincinnati. But all of that goodwill from the Cincy win was lost in the setback at West Virginia. This team seems destined to be a wild roller coaster ride in league play.

13. West Virginia (6-10, 1-2 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 13

Last Week

K-State 81, West Virginia 67 (Home Game)

West Virginia 76, Texas 73

This Week

Wednesday, January 17: at Oklahoma

Saturday, January 20: vs. Kansas

Said it coming into league play that West Virginia was going to knock off some teams in the league. The Texas win was critical as the season looked to be on the brink after a blowout loss at home to Kansas State.

14. Oklahoma State (8-8, 0-3 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 12 (Down 2)

Last Week

Texas Tech 90, Oklahoma State 73 (Road Game)

Iowa State 66, Oklahoma State 42 (Road Game)

This Week

Tuesday, January 16: vs. Kansas

Saturday, January 20: at K-State

Oklahoma State will be tough in Stillwater, but I struggle to see this young group breaking through on the road.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

