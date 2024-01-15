Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

The Pit Beckons As Utah State Looks To Extend Nation’s Longest Winning Streak

Jan 15, 2024, 9:48 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State can’t afford to take a day off after finding a way to survive in Las Vegas against an upset-minded UNLV Runnin’ Rebels team. ‘Rent is still due’ has been the mantra adopted by first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle as the Aggies take their 15-game winning streak into The Pit.

USU (16-1, 4-0) faces the New Mexico Lobos (14-3, 2-2) in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Tuesday, January 16. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. (MT)

RELATED: Great Osobor Shows Maturity During 15-Game Winning Streak

The Aggies come into this matchup ranked 20th in the NET and 40th by KenPom as of January 14.

Utah State’s 15-game winning streak is tied with Samford for the longest streak in the country. It’s the sixth-longest winning streak in program history.

USU is 27-9 all-time against the Lobos, including a 10-6 record in The Pit. The Aggies have won the past six games in the series.

RELATED: USU Comes Up Aces In Las Vegas, Survive UNLV Upset Bid

New Mexico Lobos

Led by third-year head coach Richard Pitino, the son of long-time college and NBA coach Rick Pitino, NMU is coming off of its first 20-win season and postseason appearance in nine years.

The Lobos backcourt combination of Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. was named to the Preseason All-Mountain West Team this season.

House is the son of former NBA guard Eddie House and nephew of former NBA point guard Mike Bibby. Mashburn Jr. bears his father’s name, Jamal Mashburn Sr., a prolific scorer in his 11 NBA seasons. Mashburn Jr. earned All-MW first-team recognition last season while House was named to the MW second-team.

Mashburn Jr. leads four Lobos in double-figure scoring with 16.5 points a night. House is second, averaging 15.7 points and four assists on 38 percent shooting from the field and from deep. Donovan Dent scores 15.1 points while freshman JT Toppin averages 12.8 points and a team-high 8.1 rebounds.

NMU (82.7 ppg) and Utah State (81.9 ppg) lead the conference in scoring. USU’s defense (66.5 ppg) is third in the league while the Lobos (68.4 ppg) are sixth in the MW.

The Lobos are 1-2 this season against ranked opponents. Losses to then-No. 23 Saint Mary’s and then-No.13 Colorado State were offset in their most recent win. The Lobos used homecourt advantage to topple then-No. 19 San Diego State 88-70.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

The Aggies put their 15-game winning streak on the line against the New Mexico Lobos (14-3, 2-2) at The Pit on Tuesday, January 16. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. (MT).

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Houston Slides, New No. 1

The latest Big 12 basketball power rankings as BYU breakthroughs with its first victory in the league.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jared Goff Leads Lions To First Playoff Win In 32 Years, Over Matthew Stafford, Rams

Jared Goff and the Lions won a playoff game for the first time in 32 years, beating Matthew Stafford and the Rams on Sunday night.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Breaks NFL Record During Playoff Debut

Former BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua set a new rookie record during the NFL Wild Card playoff game between the Rams and Lions.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Miami Heat Honoring NBA Legend Dwyane Wade With Statue

Dwyane Wade received the honor of a lifetime when the Miami Heat announced a statue in his honor coming Fall 2024.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Flies For 50-Yard Touchdown In First Playoff Game

Puka Nacua scored a touchdown on a 50-yard reception during the first half of the NFL Wild Card playoff game between the Rams and Lions.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Laser For Third TD Pass Of NFC Wild Card

Jordan Love threw a third touchdown pass for a dagger in the fourth quarter of the NFC Wild Card game between the Packers and Cowboys.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

The Pit Beckons As Utah State Looks To Extend Nation’s Longest Winning Streak