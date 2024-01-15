Breaking News:
Fire forces closure of Nordic Valley Ski Resort

Jan 15, 2024, 10:42 AM | Updated: 10:51 am

Nordic Valley Ski Resort will be closed until further notice due to a large fire early Monday that ...

Nordic Valley Ski Resort will be closed until further notice due to a large fire early Monday that caused heavy damage to the main lodge. (Weber Fire District)

(Weber Fire District)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

EDEN, Weber County — Nordic Valley Ski Resort was closed Monday due to an early morning fire.

A fire was reported in the resort’s “barn” about 1:50 a.m.

“A mountain worker noticed flames and smoke emanating from the unoccupied lodge. Upon arrival, crews were met with a working incident. Due to buried hydrants, heavy wind, smoke, and freezing temperatures, battling the fire was challenging and demanding, causing it to burn through a wall and up through the roof,” the Weber Fire District posted on its Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, the entire barn was damaged, including our ticket office, restaurant and business offices. Due to these unforeseen circumstances we will be closed until we can get equipment to print and validate tickets,” the resort said in a statement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Weber Fire District with assistance from the Ogden Fire Department. No date had been set as of Monday for reopening.

Nordic Valley Ski Resort will be closed until further notice due to a large fire early Monday that caused heavy damage to the main lodge. (Weber Fire District) Nordic Valley Ski Resort will be closed until further notice due to a large fire early Monday that caused heavy damage to the main lodge. (Weber Fire District) Nordic Valley Ski Resort will be closed until further notice due to a large fire early Monday that caused heavy damage to the main lodge. (Weber Fire District)

 

“It was gonna be a big day for us here,” said Pascal Begin, Nordic Valley’s general manager, adding the barn was one of the oldest structures on the property.

“That barn was built around 1968 when the resort first opened up, and it’s been … a relic. Kind of an icon in the valley here, so it’s very sad to see it go,” he said.

No injuries were reported and Begin was optimistic for the rest of their ski season.

“No lift was damaged, so in terms of the skiing side, we’re gonna be able to ski very fast,” he said. “It’s a matter of being able to sell tickets and validate tickets.”

Contributing: Karah Brackin, KSL TV

