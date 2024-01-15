Fire forces closure of Nordic Valley Ski Resort

EDEN, Weber County — Nordic Valley Ski Resort was closed Monday due to an early morning fire.

A fire was reported in the resort’s “barn” about 1:50 a.m.

“A mountain worker noticed flames and smoke emanating from the unoccupied lodge. Upon arrival, crews were met with a working incident. Due to buried hydrants, heavy wind, smoke, and freezing temperatures, battling the fire was challenging and demanding, causing it to burn through a wall and up through the roof,” the Weber Fire District posted on its Facebook page.

UPDATE: Spoke w general manager at @NordicValleySki + fire officials, who say the barn that was impacted had offices and a kitchen area inside. No one was inside or injured when flames broke out. General manager tells me they will have to be CLOSED today bc of fire.@KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/YL0zXpN3fa — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) January 15, 2024

“Unfortunately, the entire barn was damaged, including our ticket office, restaurant and business offices. Due to these unforeseen circumstances we will be closed until we can get equipment to print and validate tickets,” the resort said in a statement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Weber Fire District with assistance from the Ogden Fire Department. No date had been set as of Monday for reopening.

“It was gonna be a big day for us here,” said Pascal Begin, Nordic Valley’s general manager, adding the barn was one of the oldest structures on the property.

“That barn was built around 1968 when the resort first opened up, and it’s been … a relic. Kind of an icon in the valley here, so it’s very sad to see it go,” he said.

No injuries were reported and Begin was optimistic for the rest of their ski season.

“No lift was damaged, so in terms of the skiing side, we’re gonna be able to ski very fast,” he said. “It’s a matter of being able to sell tickets and validate tickets.”

Contributing: Karah Brackin, KSL TV