Great Osobor Adds Mountain West Accolade To Trophy Case

Jan 15, 2024, 11:05 AM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – “You go, we go,” was the message for Utah State junior wing Great Osobor as the Aggies trailed UNLV at halftime over the weekend. Osobor responded with his eighth double-double of the season and provided the game-winning free throw, topping off a miraculous come-from-behind USU win.

Osobor earned his second-consecutive Mountain West Player of the Week award after lifting the No. 20 Aggies to a 2-0 week against Wyoming and at UNLV.

RELATED: The Pit Beckons As USU Looks To Extend Winning Streak

“I wasn’t playing my best,” Osobor said of his first half performance against UNLV. “Everyone gives me a lot of confidence saying, ‘You know what you do, now go prove it.”

He proved it to the tune of a 20-point, 11-rebound second half that lifted his team to a win. Osobor finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks while missing one free throw in 13 trips to the line.

RELATED: Great Osobor Showing Maturity During Winning Streak

Earlier in the week, Osobor delighted the Aggie faithful with 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals in an 83-59 home win over Wyoming.

Osobor ended the week averaging a team-best 22.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game on 65 percent shooting from the field and making 14-of-15 free throws.

For the season, the Bradford, England native is second in the MW with 18.9 points per night. Osobor’s .585 shooting percentage is fifth in the league. He is the only player in the MW averaging more than nine rebounds (9.6) per game.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

The Aggies put their 15-game winning streak on the line against the New Mexico Lobos (14-3, 2-2) at The Pit on Tuesday, January 16. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. (MT).

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

