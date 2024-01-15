Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Vaults Up AP Top 25, While BYU Falls Two Spots

Jan 15, 2024, 11:18 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah State Aggies enter their second consecutive week in the AP Top 25, moving up four spots after wins over Wyoming and UNLV.

BYU dropped two spots after finishing the week with a loss at then-No. 14 Baylor before beating UCF on the road.

Utah State rises in AP Top 25

The Aggies had plenty left in the tank after upsetting then-No. 13 Colorado State and moving into the rankings for the first time last week at No. 20.

Ranked for the first time since the 2019-20 season, Utah State rolled over Wyoming 83-59 at home before heading to Las Vegas for a thriller with UNLV. The Aggies trailed all afternoon until a five-point play with 8.4 seconds allowed USU to escape with an 87-86 win.

USU entered the season predicted to finish ninth in the Mountain West preseason polls but has reeled off the nation’s longest winning streak under first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle. This is the best start to a coaching career in program history and the third-best start to a season in Utah State history. Only the 2008-09 (24-1) and 2003-04 (20-1) teams started better.

USU’s 16 wins are tied with Grand Canyon for the most in the country.

Next up for the Aggies is a difficult road trip to The Pit against the New Mexico Lobos (14-3, 2-2) on Tuesday, January 16.

BYU drops two spots in AP Top 25

It was a momentous week for the Cougars as the men’s and women’s basketball programs each got their first Big 12 conference wins.

BYU opened the week with an 81-72 set-back at then-No. 14 Baylor. Mark Pope’s team didn’t fret after its second-straight loss to open conference play. The Cougars bounced back to knock off Central Florida 63-58 over the weekend.

The Cougars host the No. 24 Iowa State Cyclones at the Marriott Center on Tuesday, January 16.

AP Top 25: Where did the Aggies & Cougars settle?

Week 11 poll as of January 15, 2024

  1. UConn (15-2)
  2. Purdue (15-2)
  3. Kansas (14-2)
  4. North Carolina (13-3)
  5. Houston (14-2)
  6. Tennessee (12-4)
  7. Duke (13-3)
  8. Kentucky (12-3)
  9. Baylor (14-2)
  10. Memphis (15-2)
  11. Wisconsin (13-3)
  12. Arizona (12-4)
  13. Auburn (14-2)
  14. Illinois (12-4)
  15. Oklahoma (13-3)
  16. Utah State (16-1)
  17. Marquette (11-5)
  18. Creighton (13-4)
  19. TCU (13-3)
  20. BYU (13-3)
  21. Dayton (13-3)
  22. Mississippi (15-1)
  23. FAU (13-4)
  24. Iowa St. (13-3)
  25. Texas Tech (14-2)

Others receiving votes: Colorado St. 169, San Diego St. 153, Seton Hall 89, Alabama 60, Grand Canyon 49, Clemson 38, Boise St. 22, Nevada 22, Texas 20, Oregon 17, St. John’s 15, New Mexico 14, NC State 8, Princeton 5, Gonzaga 5, Utah 3, Mississippi St. 3, South Carolina 2, Villanova 2, McNeese St. 1, James Madison 1.

RELATED STORIES

Follow College Basketball Action With KSL Sports

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah College Basketball here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Massively Improved Wide Receiver Room With Transfer Portal Commits

Utah football set out to improve their wide receiver room and accomplished just that within the past few days.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Great Osobor Adds Mountain West Accolade To Trophy Case

"You go, we go," was the message for Utah State junior Wing Great Osobor as the Aggies trailed UNLV at halftime over the weekend. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Pit Beckons As Utah State Looks To Extend Nation’s Longest Winning Streak

'Rent is still due' is the mantra adopted by head coach Danny Sprinkle as the Aggies take their 15-game winning streak into The Pit.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Houston Slides, New No. 1

The latest Big 12 basketball power rankings as BYU breakthroughs with its first victory in the league.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jared Goff Leads Lions To First Playoff Win In 32 Years, Over Matthew Stafford, Rams

Jared Goff and the Lions won a playoff game for the first time in 32 years, beating Matthew Stafford and the Rams on Sunday night.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Breaks NFL Record During Playoff Debut

Former BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua set a new rookie record during the NFL Wild Card playoff game between the Rams and Lions.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah State Vaults Up AP Top 25, While BYU Falls Two Spots