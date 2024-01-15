Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Massively Improved Wide Receiver Room With Transfer Portal Commits

Jan 15, 2024, 11:34 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football set out to improve their wide receiver room and accomplished just that within the past few days.

Last Thursday, the Utes picked up their first big get through the NCAA Transfer Portal in redshirt freshman Taeshaun Lyons who spent one season in Seattle with Washington.

Utah wasn’t done though. On Monday, January 15, former Arizona Wildcat and USC Trojan wide receiver Dorian Singer announced his commitment to the Utes.

What Utah’s New Receivers Bring To The Table

Lyons is a guy who brings massive potential but was buried on an insane wide receiver depth chart with the Huskies. Utah’s room is a little more open and should present some great opportunities for Lyons to flex what he can do early.

Singer on the other hand brings a fully known commodity.

In his final season at Arizona, Singer was good for 66 receptions for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns. His stats were good enough for an All-Conference selection and made him one of the top pass catchers in a good receiver class for the Pac-12 in 2022.

Singer’s stats in his lone season with the Trojans were not as significant hauling in 24 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

Who They Join In Utah’s Receiver Room

Despite Devaughn Vele moving on to the NFL and Mikey Matthews transferring, Utah’s receiver room was not empty, but needed bolstering with quality pieces. Lyons and Singer bring exactly that.

Utah’s latest transfers will be joining the likes of Money Parks, Munir McClain, and Mycah Pittman who have shown potential, but have yet to fully break out for the Utes.

Additionally, the Utes have Luca Caldarella who has received some high praise in the past, along with Sidney Mbanasor, Daidren Zipperer and newcomers David Washington, and Zacharyus Williams.

This of course doesn’t begin to take into account the tight end room that is also full of pass-catchers, specifically Brant Kuithe who recently announced his return to the Utes for 2024.

Needless to say, quarterback Cam Rising should have a lot of talent to work with as Utah football transitions to the Big 12 Conference.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Vaults Up AP Top 25, While BYU Falls Two Spots

The Utah State Aggies enter their second consecutive week in the AP Top 25, moving up four spots after wins over Wyoming and UNLV.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Great Osobor Adds Mountain West Accolade To Trophy Case

"You go, we go," was the message for Utah State junior Wing Great Osobor as the Aggies trailed UNLV at halftime over the weekend. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Pit Beckons As Utah State Looks To Extend Nation’s Longest Winning Streak

'Rent is still due' is the mantra adopted by head coach Danny Sprinkle as the Aggies take their 15-game winning streak into The Pit.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Houston Slides, New No. 1

The latest Big 12 basketball power rankings as BYU breakthroughs with its first victory in the league.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jared Goff Leads Lions To First Playoff Win In 32 Years, Over Matthew Stafford, Rams

Jared Goff and the Lions won a playoff game for the first time in 32 years, beating Matthew Stafford and the Rams on Sunday night.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Breaks NFL Record During Playoff Debut

Former BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua set a new rookie record during the NFL Wild Card playoff game between the Rams and Lions.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Football Massively Improved Wide Receiver Room With Transfer Portal Commits