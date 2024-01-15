Utah Football Massively Improved Wide Receiver Room With Transfer Portal Commits

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football set out to improve their wide receiver room and accomplished just that within the past few days.

Last Thursday, the Utes picked up their first big get through the NCAA Transfer Portal in redshirt freshman Taeshaun Lyons who spent one season in Seattle with Washington.

Utah wasn’t done though. On Monday, January 15, former Arizona Wildcat and USC Trojan wide receiver Dorian Singer announced his commitment to the Utes.

What Utah’s New Receivers Bring To The Table

Lyons is a guy who brings massive potential but was buried on an insane wide receiver depth chart with the Huskies. Utah’s room is a little more open and should present some great opportunities for Lyons to flex what he can do early.

Singer on the other hand brings a fully known commodity.

In his final season at Arizona, Singer was good for 66 receptions for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns. His stats were good enough for an All-Conference selection and made him one of the top pass catchers in a good receiver class for the Pac-12 in 2022.

Singer’s stats in his lone season with the Trojans were not as significant hauling in 24 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

Who They Join In Utah’s Receiver Room

Despite Devaughn Vele moving on to the NFL and Mikey Matthews transferring, Utah’s receiver room was not empty, but needed bolstering with quality pieces. Lyons and Singer bring exactly that.

Utah’s latest transfers will be joining the likes of Money Parks, Munir McClain, and Mycah Pittman who have shown potential, but have yet to fully break out for the Utes.

Additionally, the Utes have Luca Caldarella who has received some high praise in the past, along with Sidney Mbanasor, Daidren Zipperer and newcomers David Washington, and Zacharyus Williams.

This of course doesn’t begin to take into account the tight end room that is also full of pass-catchers, specifically Brant Kuithe who recently announced his return to the Utes for 2024.

Needless to say, quarterback Cam Rising should have a lot of talent to work with as Utah football transitions to the Big 12 Conference.

