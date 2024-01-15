Markkanen Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

Markkanen averaged 24.0 points, 11,0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 47 percent from the floor, 48 percent from three, and 91 percent from the free-throw line.

The Jazz went 4-0 during the week.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 12. West: Lauri Markkanen (@utahjazz)
East: Bam Adebayo (@MiamiHEAT)



Markkanen Named Player Of The Week

Markkanen earned the Player of the Week award for the first time in his career.

He becomes the first Jazz player to take home the honors since Donovan Mitchell did it during the first week of December in 2021.

A Jazz player has been named Player of the Week 59 times in franchise history, led by Karl Malone who was recognized for the award 22 times.

Markkanen’s strong play has come amid the Jazz’s longest winning streak of the season.

The team has won five straight games for the first time with Will Hardy as the head coach.

The Jazz’s wins have come on the road over the Milwaukee Bucks for returning home where they beat the Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

