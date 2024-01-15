Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Scores First NFL Postseason Touchdown

Breaking News:
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid scored his first NFL playoff touchdown in the AFC Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills.

Kincaid extends Bills’ lead over Steelers

The Bills hosted the Steelers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Monday, January 15.

With 4:10 remaining in the first quarter, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a dart to Kincaid as he crossed the goal line for a 29-yard touchdown. The play extended Buffalo’s lead to 14-0.

Kincaid’s catch capped a one-play, 29-yard drive that took only five seconds following a turnover by the Steelers.

After the score, Kincaid had two receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Kincaid entered the game after recording 73 receptions for 673 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season.

Buffalo’s game against Pittsburgh is televised on CBS.

About Dalton Kincaid

Before his time at the University of Utah, the Las Vegas, Nevada native was a standout player at San Diego. Kincaid played for the Toreros from 2018-19. During his San Diego career, the tight end recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

After playing two seasons at San Diego, Kincaid transferred to Utah after the 2019 season.

In his first season in Salt Lake City, the tight end saw limited action. In 2021, Kincaid helped the Utes with 36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, Kincaid broke out and hauled in 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

At Utah, the tight end had a total of 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The offensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program. Utah had a 23-10 overall record with Kincaid on its roster.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

