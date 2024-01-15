Utah Gymnastics Recover At Best Of Utah Meet
Jan 15, 2024, 6:11 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – After a disappointing outing against some of College Gymnastics’ best in the Sprouts Farmers Market, the Red Rocks were back in the Maverik Center for the Best of Utah Meet.
No. 25 SUU, USU and BYU all descended to West Valley to compete with the No. 5 Utes in the annual local showcase meet.
The Red Rocks were eager to recover their composure after a bad outing just two days earlier and they did exactly that.
One of the biggest recoveries of the day came for Red Rock star Maile O’Keefe who put up a 9.925 on bars, a 10 on beam after falling off the other day, and a 9.950 on floor after a stumble in Saturday’s meet.
Utah finished the day with a 197.725 putting them solidly in first place. BYU finished second with a 195.775, SUU third with a 194.000, and USU in fourth with a 193.600.
Up Next For The Red Rocks
Utah will not be back in action until Friday, January 26 when they host the ASU Sun Devils at the Huntsman Center. That meet will start at 6:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Network.
Starting Six For The Red Rocks
Rotation #1: Utah Vault, BYU Bars, USU Beam, SUU Floor
Utah Vault Score: 49.075
Low Score: 9.650 (Ashley Glynn)
High Score: 9.875 (Makenna Smith)
BYU Bars Score: 48.950
Low Score: 8.875 (Linsey Hunter-Kempler)
High Score: 9.875 (Anna Bramblett)
USU Beam Score: 48.425
Low Score: 9.400 (Alivia Ostendorf)
High Score: 9.775 (Brianna Brooks)
SUU Floor Score: 48.225
Low Score: 8.800 (Brinlee Christensen)
High Score: 9.850 (Niya Randolph)
Rotation #2: SUU Vault, Utah Bars, BYU Beam, USU Floor
SUU Total Score: 97.000
SUU Vault Total: 48.775
Low Score: 9.650 (Trista Goodman)
High Score: 9.800 (Kayla Pardue)
Utah Total Score: 98.575
Utah Bars Total: 49.500
Low Score: 9.775 (Alani Sabado)
High Score: 9.950 (Amelie Morgan [Career High], Grace McCallum)
BYU Total Score: 97.925
BYU Beam Total: 48.975
Low Score: 9.350 (Elease Rollins)
High Score: 9.900 (Brynlee Anderson)
USU Total Score: 95.925
USU Floor Total: 47.675
Low Score: 8.850 (Marley Peterson, Angel Stuart)
High Score: 9.850 (Jenna Eagles)
Rotation #3: USU Vault, SUU Bars, Utah Beam, BYU Floor
USU Total Score: 144.525
USU Vault Total: 48.600
Low Score: 9.625 (Chelsea Southam)
High Score: 9.750 (Brianna Brooks, Nyla Morabito, Alivia Ostendorf)
SUU Total Score: 146.350
SUU Bars Total: 49.350
Low Score: 9.775 (Brinlee Christensen)
High Score: 9.900 (Isabella Neff)
Utah Total Score: 148.125
Utah Beam Total: 49.550
Low Score: 9.750 (Elizabeth Gantner)
High Score: 10.000 (Maile O’Keefe)
BYU Total Score: 147.000
BYU Floor Total: 49.075
Low Score: 9.775 (Sydney Benson)
High Score: 9.825 (Eliza Millar-Crossman, Sophie Dudley, Kylie Eaquinto)
Rotation #4: BYU Vault, USU Bars, SUU Beam, Utah Floor
BYU Final Score: 195.775
BYU Vault Total: 48.775
Low Score: 9.650 (Melissa Earl)
High Score: 9.800 (Ava Jorgensen)
USU Final Score: 193.600
USU Bars Total: 49.075
Low Score: 9.575 (Amari Evans)
High Score: 9.875 (Brianna Brooks)
SUU Final Score: 194.000
SUU Beam Total: 47.650
Low Score: 9.075 (Niya Randolph)
High Score: 9.825 (Ellie Cacciola)
Utah Final Score: 197.725
Utah Floor Total: 49.600
Low Score: 9.800 (Camie Winger)
High Score: 9.950 (Grace McCallum, Maile O’Keefe)
