Utah Gymnastics Recover At Best Of Utah Meet

SALT LAKE CITY – After a disappointing outing against some of College Gymnastics’ best in the Sprouts Farmers Market, the Red Rocks were back in the Maverik Center for the Best of Utah Meet.

No. 25 SUU, USU and BYU all descended to West Valley to compete with the No. 5 Utes in the annual local showcase meet.

The Red Rocks were eager to recover their composure after a bad outing just two days earlier and they did exactly that.

One of the biggest recoveries of the day came for Red Rock star Maile O’Keefe who put up a 9.925 on bars, a 10 on beam after falling off the other day, and a 9.950 on floor after a stumble in Saturday’s meet.

Utah finished the day with a 197.725 putting them solidly in first place. BYU finished second with a 195.775, SUU third with a 194.000, and USU in fourth with a 193.600.

Up Next For The Red Rocks

Utah will not be back in action until Friday, January 26 when they host the ASU Sun Devils at the Huntsman Center. That meet will start at 6:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Network.

Starting Six For The Red Rocks

Rotation #1: Utah Vault, BYU Bars, USU Beam, SUU Floor

Utah Vault Score: 49.075

Low Score: 9.650 (Ashley Glynn)

High Score: 9.875 (Makenna Smith)

BYU Bars Score: 48.950

Low Score: 8.875 (Linsey Hunter-Kempler)

High Score: 9.875 (Anna Bramblett)

USU Beam Score: 48.425

Low Score: 9.400 (Alivia Ostendorf)

High Score: 9.775 (Brianna Brooks)

SUU Floor Score: 48.225

Low Score: 8.800 (Brinlee Christensen)

High Score: 9.850 (Niya Randolph)

Rotation #2: SUU Vault, Utah Bars, BYU Beam, USU Floor

SUU Total Score: 97.000

SUU Vault Total: 48.775

Low Score: 9.650 (Trista Goodman)

High Score: 9.800 (Kayla Pardue)

Utah Total Score: 98.575

Utah Bars Total: 49.500

Low Score: 9.775 (Alani Sabado)

High Score: 9.950 (Amelie Morgan [Career High], Grace McCallum)

BYU Total Score: 97.925

BYU Beam Total: 48.975

Low Score: 9.350 (Elease Rollins)

High Score: 9.900 (Brynlee Anderson)

USU Total Score: 95.925

USU Floor Total: 47.675

Low Score: 8.850 (Marley Peterson, Angel Stuart)

High Score: 9.850 (Jenna Eagles)

Rotation #3: USU Vault, SUU Bars, Utah Beam, BYU Floor

USU Total Score: 144.525

USU Vault Total: 48.600

Low Score: 9.625 (Chelsea Southam)

High Score: 9.750 (Brianna Brooks, Nyla Morabito, Alivia Ostendorf)

SUU Total Score: 146.350

SUU Bars Total: 49.350

Low Score: 9.775 (Brinlee Christensen)

High Score: 9.900 (Isabella Neff)

Utah Total Score: 148.125

Utah Beam Total: 49.550

Low Score: 9.750 (Elizabeth Gantner)

High Score: 10.000 (Maile O’Keefe)

BYU Total Score: 147.000

BYU Floor Total: 49.075

Low Score: 9.775 (Sydney Benson)

High Score: 9.825 (Eliza Millar-Crossman, Sophie Dudley, Kylie Eaquinto)

Rotation #4: BYU Vault, USU Bars, SUU Beam, Utah Floor

BYU Final Score: 195.775

BYU Vault Total: 48.775

Low Score: 9.650 (Melissa Earl)

High Score: 9.800 (Ava Jorgensen)

USU Final Score: 193.600

USU Bars Total: 49.075

Low Score: 9.575 (Amari Evans)

High Score: 9.875 (Brianna Brooks)

SUU Final Score: 194.000

SUU Beam Total: 47.650

Low Score: 9.075 (Niya Randolph)

High Score: 9.825 (Ellie Cacciola)

Utah Final Score: 197.725

Utah Floor Total: 49.600

