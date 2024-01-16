Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Diversity, equity, and inclusion on display during MLK day celebrations in Utah

Jan 15, 2024, 7:15 PM | Updated: 8:38 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Messages of diversity and unity were the themes Monday as Utahns got out to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

At events spanning from Ogden to Salt Lake City, there were speeches, rallies and marches marking the federal holiday in Utah and honoring the late civil rights leader.

At the Capitol, dozens of speakers shared about the legacy of the Dr. King.

Event organizer Cleopatra Louise Balfour says she hopes Utahns can remember Dr. King’s message of equality more than just Monday.

“The work of Dr. Martin Luther King was not just one day. We do celebrate that man on this day, but he worked his entire life to bring about those changes that were not things that came quickly,” she said.

At the University of Utah, roughly hundreds of people marched from East High to the University of Utah. The walk was about a mile uphill to Kingsbury Hall.

Richard Leverett attended that event for the second year in a row.

“It’s felt like renewed purpose,” he said.

The event put on by the University of Utah took place one day before Utah’s legislative session starts, and under the shadow of a bill targeting diversity equity and inclusion offices on college campuses. 

Speakers like Utah’s only black state lawmaker Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-District 21, and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson both mentioning the bill and urging people to push back against it.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson delivers a speech on in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Lindsay Aerts)

“We’re going to move forward and fight. We’re going to make sure that our children are going to be educated about the true history of America,” Hollins said to cheers.

Wilson encouraged the audience to reach out to their state representatives.

“Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. How is that so threatening? I mean is that not what we teach in our schools?” Wilson asked the crowd. 

“Rep. Hollins and her team will fight these dangerous initiatives [that] hold us back from the work we need to do, they need our support,” she said. 

Daughter of first black starter at BYU football celebrated at Capitol

Megan Castleton attended the rally at the Capitol. Castleton is the daughter of Bennie Smith, the first black man to start for Brigham Young University football in the early 1970s, who played under LaVell Edwards. Castleton says Smith faced off-the-field discrimination while living in Utah.

Bennie Smith, the first black man to start for Brigham Young University football in the early 1970s, who played under LaVell Edwards. His daughter Megan Castleton says Smith faced off the field discrimination while living in Utah. (KSL TV)

“My mom was white. So they could not get married in Provo because at the time it was illegal,” she said.

Castleton says speaking up and “getting loud” now is the way she honors her father, and Dr. King’s legacy.

“It’s so important for me to be here to celebrate even just my history and what Martin Luther King and his family and the ones that came before did for us and that we’re still fighting that fight today,” she said.

Castleton said that her kids have experienced racism in their Utah schools.  She said she hopes that Dr. King’s message of inclusion will continue to improve in Utah.

“I’m proud of who I am,” said Castleton. “I’m proud of my ancestors. No one is perfect, but I have to learn from them and to feel that belonging is just amazing.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A car travels the Morgan-Parleys Scenic Byway between Salt Lake and Morgan counties on Sept. 23, 20...

Carter Williams

Bill to extend Utah’s scenic byway program causes stir over billboard provision

A proposed bill to extend Utah's scenic byway program is getting backlash from a nonprofit that argues a provision to shake up who serves on the committee which oversees new byway proposals will threaten the purpose of the program.

23 minutes ago

Little Cottonwood Canyon closed and blocked off by authorities...

Brianna Chavez

UDOT reopens Little Cottonwood Canyon after a more than 36 hour closure

Skiers and snowboarders lined up for miles, hours before the Utah Department of Transportation was set to lift a 37 hour closure of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

2 hours ago

The Utah Food Bank with volunteers on MLK Day....

Katija Stjepovic

The Utah Food Bank celebrates 20 years of donating to seniors on MLK Day

Dozens of Salt Lake City employees and Youth City Government members spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day giving back at the Utah Food Bank.

2 hours ago

With clear skies, avalanche experts are concerned that outdoor enthusiasts could be drawn to danger...

Mike Anderson

Despite the improved weather, avalanche danger still exists, experts say

While the weekend storm has moved out of the state, avalanche danger is still high in northern Utah. 

3 hours ago

Several outdoor enthusiasts enjoy time in the snow. KSL TV meteorologist Matt Johnson called last w...

Dan Rascon

Meteorologists say last week’s storms puts the state above normal, and call it ‘season-saving’

KSL TV meteorologist Matt Johnson called last week's storms a "season-saving storm cycle."

3 hours ago

The Emmys take place Monday night. (Danny Moloshok, Invision for the Television Academy)...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

Emmy Awards: See the full list of nominees

The Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented on Monday night. See the complete lis of winners

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion on display during MLK day celebrations in Utah