Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UDOT reopens Little Cottonwood Canyon after a more than 36 hour closure

Jan 15, 2024, 7:34 PM | Updated: 7:36 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SNOWBIRD — Skiers and snowboarders lined up for miles, hours before the Utah Department of Transportation was set to lift a 37 hour closure of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The canyon was originally scheduled to close for about 12 hours for avalanche danger and mitigation. That closure was extended as the avalanche danger rating was raised to extreme for the backcountry. More than 6 feet of snow fell at resorts like Snowbird.

“We work closely with UDOT and we really admire their decisions,” said Riley Whitney, communications director for Snowbird. “We always want to get folks out on the mountain, but the reality of a big storm is we’re going to do what we can and when conditions don’t allow us to open lifts and train we’re going to make that decision.”

Snowbird and other resorts were also forced to delay openings and limit the number of lifts opening due to peak wind gusts of more than 100 miles per hour.

The closure forced the town of Alta and Snowbird Resort into interlodge. Cameron Dickerson was one of the guests at the resort during interlodge. She and her family traveled from Los Angeles to enjoy the holiday weekend at the resort. She said got used to hearing the “bombs” used during avalanche mitigation.

“Surrounded by all my family, it was made a lot easier, playing games and being able to explore for the hotel.”

Snowboarder Jefferson Zia said he was excited for the fresh snow.

“I’m looking forward to just being with my dad and be able to have fun with my have fun with my family,” he said.

Snowbird said teams are continuing to work to hopefully open more lifts tomorrow.

Despite Monday’s opening, UDOT announced an overnight closure from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. in the backcountry for more avalanche mitigation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A car travels the Morgan-Parleys Scenic Byway between Salt Lake and Morgan counties on Sept. 23, 20...

Carter Williams

Bill to extend Utah’s scenic byway program causes stir over billboard provision

A proposed bill to extend Utah's scenic byway program is getting backlash from a nonprofit that argues a provision to shake up who serves on the committee which oversees new byway proposals will threaten the purpose of the program.

14 minutes ago

Messages of diversity and unity were the themes today as Utahns got out to celebrate Dr. Martin Lut...

Lindsay Aerts

Diversity, equity, and inclusion on display during MLK day celebrations in Utah

Messages of diversity and unity were the themes today as Utahns got out to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.  

2 hours ago

The Utah Food Bank with volunteers on MLK Day....

Katija Stjepovic

The Utah Food Bank celebrates 20 years of donating to seniors on MLK Day

Dozens of Salt Lake City employees and Youth City Government members spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day giving back at the Utah Food Bank.

2 hours ago

With clear skies, avalanche experts are concerned that outdoor enthusiasts could be drawn to danger...

Mike Anderson

Despite the improved weather, avalanche danger still exists, experts say

While the weekend storm has moved out of the state, avalanche danger is still high in northern Utah. 

3 hours ago

Several outdoor enthusiasts enjoy time in the snow. KSL TV meteorologist Matt Johnson called last w...

Dan Rascon

Meteorologists say last week’s storms puts the state above normal, and call it ‘season-saving’

KSL TV meteorologist Matt Johnson called last week's storms a "season-saving storm cycle."

3 hours ago

The Emmys take place Monday night. (Danny Moloshok, Invision for the Television Academy)...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

Emmy Awards: See the full list of nominees

The Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented on Monday night. See the complete lis of winners

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

UDOT reopens Little Cottonwood Canyon after a more than 36 hour closure