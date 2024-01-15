Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Forces Early Timeout With Dunk On Pacers

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Collin Sexton flew down the middle of the lane and threw down a slam dunk to force an early timeout during the first quarter of Utah’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Jazz hosted the Pacers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, January 15.

Only 1:02 into the contest, Lauri Markkanen dished the ball to Sexton before the Alabama product drove into the paint and jammed the ball with both hands.

Sexton’s dunk gave the Jazz an early 4-0 lead and caused Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle to call his first timeout

Young Bull is rockin’ the rim early 😈 pic.twitter.com/AhrHXCX310 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 16, 2024

During his first five minutes on the court, Sexton scored seven points on 3-4 shooting. He also added one rebound and one assist.

This season, Sexton is averaging 16.5 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

Before the game, Sexton shared a special message with the crowd about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The country observed its annual holiday in Dr. King’s honor and memory on January 15.

Collin Sexton reflects on the life and legacy of Dr. King ahead of tonight’s #MLKDay game. Take a listen 🎤 pic.twitter.com/9otK2Y5YbO — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 16, 2024

Utah’s game against Indiana is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

The Jazz welcomed the Pacers to the Beehive State with Utah on a five-game winning streak. The Jazz last lost in a road contest against the Boston Celtics on January 5. Since the loss, the Jazz earned victories over the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Lakers. Utah’s wins over the Nuggets, Raptors, and Lakers came at home.

Utah’s game against Indiana is the fourth game of a six-game homestand.

The Pacers will face the Jazz looking to end a two-game skid. Indiana’s game in Utah is the first of a four-game road trip out West.

In their first meeting this season, the Pacers beat the Jazz in Indianapolis, 134-118, on November 8, 2023.

Before facing the Jazz, the Pacers owned a 23-16 record. Utah sat at 21-20 before the contest vs. Indiana.

