Keyonte George Fires Pass To Jordan Clarkson For Easy Dunk On Pacers

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson dunked the ball after receiving a bullet of a pass from Keyonte George during Utah’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

George finds Clarkson for easy jam

The Jazz hosted the Pacers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, January 15.

With 2:29 left to play in the first quarter, Indiana’s Jalen Smith attempted to pass the ball to one of his teammates after pulling down an offensive rebound. George picked off the pass like a defensive back in football before he turned into a baseball player and rocketed the ball ahead to Clarkson.

Clarkson collected the pass and went up for an easy dunk with no defenders near him. The jam gave Utah a 29-22 lead.

During the first 19 minutes of game time, Clarkson had seven points to lead Utah’s second unit. George added four points, three assists, and one steal.

This season, George is averaging 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game.

Clarkson averages 17.9 points per contest on 41.7 percent shooting.

Utah’s game against Indiana is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Pacers vs. Jazz

The Jazz welcomed the Pacers to the Beehive State with Utah on a five-game winning streak. The Jazz last lost in a road contest against the Boston Celtics on January 5. Since the loss, the Jazz earned victories over the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Lakers. Utah’s wins over the Nuggets, Raptors, and Lakers came at home.

Utah’s game against Indiana is the fourth game of a six-game homestand.

The Pacers will face the Jazz looking to end a two-game skid. Indiana’s game in Utah is the first of a four-game road trip out West.

In their first meeting this season, the Pacers beat the Jazz in Indianapolis, 134-118, on November 8, 2023.

Before facing the Jazz, the Pacers owned a 23-16 record. Utah sat at 21-20 before the contest vs. Indiana.

