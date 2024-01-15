Lauri Markkanen Rocks Rim With One-Hand Hammer Dunk On Alley-Oop

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen made a highlight reel play by throwing down a one-handed slam dunk on an alley-oop from Kris Dunn during Utah’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Markkanen dunks alley-oop pass on Pacers

The Jazz hosted the Pacers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, January 15.

With 7:02 to go in the third quarter, Kris Dunn lobbed the ball above the rim before Markkanen caught the pass. The Finnish forward proceeded to violently through the ball through the cylinder for two points.

Markkanen’s dunk extended Utah’s lead to 81-61.

During the first 31 minutes of the game, Markkanen scored 20 points on 8-12 field goals. Dunn had four points, two rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block.

This season, Markkanen is averaging 23.7 points per game on 49.2 percent shooting. Dunn averages 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.

Pacers vs. Jazz

The Jazz welcomed the Pacers to the Beehive State with Utah on a five-game winning streak. The Jazz last lost in a road contest against the Boston Celtics on January 5. Since the loss, the Jazz earned victories over the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Lakers. Utah’s wins over the Nuggets, Raptors, and Lakers came at home.

Utah’s game against Indiana is the fourth game of a six-game homestand.

The Pacers will face the Jazz looking to end a two-game skid. Indiana’s game in Utah is the first of a four-game road trip out West.

In their first meeting this season, the Pacers beat the Jazz in Indianapolis, 134-118, on November 8, 2023.

Before facing the Jazz, the Pacers owned a 23-16 record. Utah sat at 21-20 before the contest vs. Indiana.

