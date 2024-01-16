Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Roughly 400 bills up for discussion as 2024 Utah legislative session begins Tuesday

Jan 15, 2024, 10:31 PM | Updated: 10:38 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2024 Utah legislature is just hours away from getting underway.

Currently, there are roughly 400 bills up for discussion. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is hopeful of finding solutions to homelessness, affordable housing, and funding for education.

Taylor Morgan, who is a political consultant and lobbyist says he expects some controversial bills to take a lot of the attention. Morgan is also a host of KSL at Night on KSL NewsRadio.

Those will likely include bills involving diversity, equity and inclusion, vote by mail and the water needs of the state.

“The legislature has an imperative to keep working on the Great Salt Lake and Utah’s water needs in general,” Morgan said to KSL TV.

The legislative session will run through Feb. 2.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A car travels the Morgan-Parleys Scenic Byway between Salt Lake and Morgan counties on Sept. 23, 20...

Carter Williams

Bill to extend Utah’s scenic byway program causes stir over billboard provision

A proposed bill to extend Utah's scenic byway program is getting backlash from a nonprofit that argues a provision to shake up who serves on the committee which oversees new byway proposals will threaten the purpose of the program.

2 hours ago

Little Cottonwood Canyon closed and blocked off by authorities...

Brianna Chavez

UDOT reopens Little Cottonwood Canyon after a more than 36 hour closure

Skiers and snowboarders lined up for miles, hours before the Utah Department of Transportation was set to lift a 37 hour closure of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

4 hours ago

Messages of diversity and unity were the themes today as Utahns got out to celebrate Dr. Martin Lut...

Lindsay Aerts

Diversity, equity, and inclusion on display during MLK day celebrations in Utah

Messages of diversity and unity were the themes today as Utahns got out to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.  

4 hours ago

The Utah Food Bank with volunteers on MLK Day....

Katija Stjepovic

The Utah Food Bank celebrates 20 years of donating to seniors on MLK Day

Dozens of Salt Lake City employees and Youth City Government members spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day giving back at the Utah Food Bank.

4 hours ago

With clear skies, avalanche experts are concerned that outdoor enthusiasts could be drawn to danger...

Mike Anderson

Despite the improved weather, avalanche danger still exists, experts say

While the weekend storm has moved out of the state, avalanche danger is still high in northern Utah. 

5 hours ago

Several outdoor enthusiasts enjoy time in the snow. KSL TV meteorologist Matt Johnson called last w...

Dan Rascon

Meteorologists say last week’s storms puts the state above normal, and call it ‘season-saving’

KSL TV meteorologist Matt Johnson called last week's storms a "season-saving storm cycle."

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Roughly 400 bills up for discussion as 2024 Utah legislative session begins Tuesday