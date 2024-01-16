Roughly 400 bills up for discussion as 2024 Utah legislative session begins Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2024 Utah legislature is just hours away from getting underway.

Currently, there are roughly 400 bills up for discussion. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is hopeful of finding solutions to homelessness, affordable housing, and funding for education.

Taylor Morgan, who is a political consultant and lobbyist says he expects some controversial bills to take a lot of the attention. Morgan is also a host of KSL at Night on KSL NewsRadio.

Those will likely include bills involving diversity, equity and inclusion, vote by mail and the water needs of the state.

“The legislature has an imperative to keep working on the Great Salt Lake and Utah’s water needs in general,” Morgan said to KSL TV.

The legislative session will run through Feb. 2.