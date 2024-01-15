Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Buries Shot After Crossover Move

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Keyonte George pulled off a nasty crossover before knocking down a tough shot during Utah’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Keyonte George hits shot after crossover

The Jazz hosted the Pacers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, January 15.

With 1:20 left to play in the third quarter, George pulled off a crossover and made Indiana’s Jordan Nwora look like he was skating on ice. After the move, the rookie knocked down a 15-foot jumper to stretch Utah’s lead to 99-75.

Oh my Keyonte George! pic.twitter.com/5KDCty0tXz — Oh no he didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) January 16, 2024

During his first 21 minutes on the hardwood, the Baylor product had eight points on 3-7 shooting, five assists, and one steal.

third quarter, 𝒌𝒆𝒚 bucket 🔐 pic.twitter.com/Br1dxkbffg — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 16, 2024

This season, George is averaging 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.5 steals in 25.0 minutes per game.

Utah’s game against Indiana is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Pacers vs. Jazz

The Jazz welcomed the Pacers to the Beehive State with Utah on a five-game winning streak. The Jazz last lost in a road contest against the Boston Celtics on January 5. Since the loss, the Jazz earned victories over the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Lakers. Utah’s wins over the Nuggets, Raptors, and Lakers came at home.

Utah’s game against Indiana is the fourth game of a six-game homestand.

The Pacers will face the Jazz looking to end a two-game skid. Indiana’s game in Utah is the first of a four-game road trip out West.

In their first meeting this season, the Pacers beat the Jazz in Indianapolis, 134-118, on November 8, 2023.

Before facing the Jazz, the Pacers owned a 23-16 record. Utah sat at 21-20 before the contest vs. Indiana.

