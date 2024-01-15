Jazz Crush Pacers For Sixth Straight Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz blew out the Indiana Pacers 132-105 to earn their sixth straight victory.

Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds despite playing just 28 minutes and resting the entire fourth quarter.

The Pacers were led by Buddy Hield and Andrew Nembhard who each scored 14 points.

First Quarter

The Jazz opened the game shooting 5-6 from the floor to take a 12-4 lead, including seven points from Lauri Markkanen.

Buddy Hield had a perfect shooting night in the first quarter knocking down 4-4 from the floor including 3-3 from the three-point line.

The Jazz shot 13-22 from the field to open the game as the Pacers struggled to matchup defensively.

After one the Jazz led Indiana 33-26.

Second Quarter

The Pacers defense tightened up in the second quarter as they held the Jazz to 14 points over the over the first six minutes of the period.

After shooting just one free throw in the first quarter the Pacers earned eight trips to the line in the second quarter to keep the game competitive.

The Jazz took their first double-digit lead with 2:46 left in the half on a Markkanen driving layup over Myles Turner.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 17 points as the Jazz took a 64-50 lead into halftime.

Third Quarter

Myles Turner picked up his fifth foul early in the third quarter after playing just 17 total minutes.

With Turner out of the lineup, the Jazz offense reached a new level as they extended their lead to 24.

The Jazz outscored Indiana 41-29 in the third quarter to blow the game open.

After three the Jazz led the Pacers 105-79.

Fourth Quarter

The Pacers trimmed the lead to 17 with nine minutes left in the game after the Jazz showed lackadaisical effort early in the fourth quarter.

The Pacers turned to their deep second unit throughout the fourth as Will Hardy rested Lauri Markkanen.

The Jazz beat the Pacers 132-105.

