Local NFL Players Amaze During Super Wild Card Weekend
Jan 15, 2024, 9:38 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during Super Wild Card Weekend of the NFL Playoffs.
#LocalsInTheNFL Week 18 Recap
Former Utah Utes
Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles suffered a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15.
Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs
Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens earned a first-round bye and did not play in Super Wild Card Weekend.
Next Game: Divisional Round vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 20 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ABC
Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
The former Utah defensive back and the Ravens earned a first-round bye and did not play in Super Wild Card Weekend.
Next Game: Divisional Round vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 20 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ABC
Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (11-6)
The former Utah tight end had three receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo’s 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, January 15.
Next Game: Divisional Round vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (11-6)
The former Utah linebacker and the Browns suffered a 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13.
Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs
Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
The former Utah wide receiver returned one punt for no gain in Philadelphia’s 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15.
Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs
Eric Rowe – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
The former Utah defensive back had eight total tackles, six solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup in Pittsburgh’s 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, January 15.
Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs
Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
The former Utah punter and the 49ers earned a first-round bye and did not play in Super Wild Card Weekend.
Next Game: Divisional Round vs. Green Bay Packers on Saturday, January 20 at 6 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Former BYU Cougars
Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant led the Chiefs to a 26-7 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 13.
Next Game: Divisional Round @ Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Leads Chiefs To Playoff Win Over Miami In Near-Record Low Temps
Playoff football, freezing cold temperatures, and Big Red’s mustache. 🥶🥸#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #NFLPlayoffs #SuperWildCard #MIAvsKC #ChiefsKingdom #BYUFOOTBALL https://t.co/68XGdv2bjT
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 14, 2024
Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
The former BYU linebacker and the Ravens earned a first-round bye and did not play in Super Wild Card Weekend.
Next Game: Divisional Round vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 20 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ABC
Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (11-6)
The former BYU linebacker had three total tackles and one solo tackle in Cleveland’s 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13.
Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs
Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (9-8)
The former BYU defensive back had one tackle in Green Bay’s 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 14.
Next Game: Divisional Round @ San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 20 at 6 p.m. (MT) on FOX
stopped him in his tracks @zayneanderson23
📺 https://t.co/UmEfAOF3BN pic.twitter.com/QwvT5udQtJ
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) January 14, 2024
Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
The former BYU wide receiver had nine receptions for 181 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 14.
Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs
Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (11-6)
The former BYU running back had one tackle in Miami’s 26-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 13.
Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs
Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
The former BYU linebacker and the 49ers earned a first-round bye and did not play in Super Wild Card Weekend.
Next Game: Divisional Round vs. Green Bay Packers on Saturday, January 20 at 6 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Practice Squad
- Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
- Next Game: Divisional Round @ Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Former Utah State Aggies
Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (9-8)
The former Utah State quarterback was 16/20 passing for 272 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay’s 48-32 win win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 14.
Next Game: Divisional Round @ San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 20 at 6 p.m. (MT) on FOX
RELATED: Jordan Love, Packers Pull Wild-Card Stunner, Beating Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)
The former Utah State wide receiver had one carry for 10 yards and one reception for four yards in Tampa Bay’s 32-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, January 15. Thompkins also returned one kick for 27 yards and two punts for 24 yards.
Next Game: Divisional Round @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 21 at 1 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Former Weber State Wildcats
Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (11-6)
The former Weber State defensive back had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Buffalo’s 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, January 15.
Next Game: Divisional Round vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Injury Update: CB Taron Johnson is being evaluated for a head injury.
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 16, 2024
Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
The former Weber State defensive lineman had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Los Angeles’ 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 14.
Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs
Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles suffered a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15.
Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
The former Southern Utah defensive back and the Steelers suffered a 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, January 15.
Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs
Former High School Standouts
Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (11-6)
The former East standout and the Browns suffered a 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13.
Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs
Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (12-5)
The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Los Angeles Rams, 24-23, on Sunday, January 14.
Next Game: Divisional Round vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 21 at 1 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
RELATED: Jared Goff Leads Lions To First Playoff Win In 32 Years, Over Matthew Stafford, Rams
Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (10-7)
The former Bingham standout had one reception for 37 yards and a touchdown in Houston’s 45-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, January 13.
Next Game: Divisional Round @ Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, January 20 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ABC
RELATED: Stroud Becomes Youngest QB To Win A Playoff Game As Texans Rout Browns
.@BinghamFB product @BinghamBaller9 scores 6️⃣ for the @HoustonTexans. 💥#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #SNF #NFLPlayoffs #SuperWildCard #CLEvsHOU #WeAreTexans https://t.co/6fZtVEUqkO
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 13, 2024
Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (10-7)
The former East standout had eight carries for 38 yards and two receptions for 16 yards in Pittsburgh’s 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, January 15. Warren also returned one kick for 21 yards.
Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs
Injured Reserve
- Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (12-5)
- Next Game: Divisional Round vs. Green Bay Packers on Saturday, January 20 at 6 p.m. (MT) on FOX
