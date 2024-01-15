Local NFL Players Amaze During Super Wild Card Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during Super Wild Card Weekend of the NFL Playoffs.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 18 Recap

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles suffered a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15.

Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens earned a first-round bye and did not play in Super Wild Card Weekend.

Next Game: Divisional Round vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 20 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ABC

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

The former Utah defensive back and the Ravens earned a first-round bye and did not play in Super Wild Card Weekend.

Next Game: Divisional Round vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 20 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ABC

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (11-6)

The former Utah tight end had three receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo’s 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, January 15.

Next Game: Divisional Round vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (11-6)

The former Utah linebacker and the Browns suffered a 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13.

Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

The former Utah wide receiver returned one punt for no gain in Philadelphia’s 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15.

Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs

Eric Rowe – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

The former Utah defensive back had eight total tackles, six solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup in Pittsburgh’s 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, January 15.

Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

The former Utah punter and the 49ers earned a first-round bye and did not play in Super Wild Card Weekend.

Next Game: Divisional Round vs. Green Bay Packers on Saturday, January 20 at 6 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant led the Chiefs to a 26-7 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 13.

Next Game: Divisional Round @ Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

The former BYU linebacker and the Ravens earned a first-round bye and did not play in Super Wild Card Weekend.

Next Game: Divisional Round vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 20 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ABC

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (11-6)

The former BYU linebacker had three total tackles and one solo tackle in Cleveland’s 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13.

Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (9-8)

The former BYU defensive back had one tackle in Green Bay’s 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 14.

Next Game: Divisional Round @ San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 20 at 6 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

The former BYU wide receiver had nine receptions for 181 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 14.

Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (11-6)

The former BYU running back had one tackle in Miami’s 26-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 13.

Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

The former BYU linebacker and the 49ers earned a first-round bye and did not play in Super Wild Card Weekend.

Next Game: Divisional Round vs. Green Bay Packers on Saturday, January 20 at 6 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Practice Squad

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) Next Game: Divisional Round @ Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS



Former Utah State Aggies

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (9-8)

The former Utah State quarterback was 16/20 passing for 272 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay’s 48-32 win win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 14.

Next Game: Divisional Round @ San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 20 at 6 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

The former Utah State wide receiver had one carry for 10 yards and one reception for four yards in Tampa Bay’s 32-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, January 15. Thompkins also returned one kick for 27 yards and two punts for 24 yards.

Next Game: Divisional Round @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 21 at 1 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (11-6)

The former Weber State defensive back had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Buffalo’s 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, January 15.

Next Game: Divisional Round vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Injury Update: CB Taron Johnson is being evaluated for a head injury. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 16, 2024

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Los Angeles’ 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 14.

Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles suffered a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15.

Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

The former Southern Utah defensive back and the Steelers suffered a 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, January 15.

Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs

Former High School Standouts

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (11-6)

The former East standout and the Browns suffered a 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13.

Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (12-5)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Los Angeles Rams, 24-23, on Sunday, January 14.

Next Game: Divisional Round vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 21 at 1 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (10-7)

The former Bingham standout had one reception for 37 yards and a touchdown in Houston’s 45-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, January 13.

Next Game: Divisional Round @ Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, January 20 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ABC

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (10-7)

The former East standout had eight carries for 38 yards and two receptions for 16 yards in Pittsburgh’s 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, January 15. Warren also returned one kick for 21 yards.

Next Game: None – Eliminated for the NFL Playoffs

Injured Reserve

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (12-5) Next Game: Divisional Round vs. Green Bay Packers on Saturday, January 20 at 6 p.m. (MT) on FOX



