Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Things Are Getting Interesting

SALT LAKE CITY – Pac-12 men’s basketball has one lone unbeaten in conference play after week three of competition while another team remains ranked.

The “Conference of Champions” Arizona currently sits at No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 Rankings, with Oregon receiving votes to be included.

It’s been a few years since the Pac-12 has been terribly compelling in men’s basketball, but there is some potential to make some noise in the final run. Let’s take a closer look.

Storm chasers.@OregonMBB remains undefeated in Pac-12 play, and at home this year, with a 80-73 victory over Cal. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/4PzKpRvDhx — GoDucks (@GoDucks) January 14, 2024

How Things Shook Out In Week Three Of Conference Play

Arizona showed some vulnerabilities in week one losing to an average Stanford team and those vulnerabilities showed up again this past week against Washington State who walked away with the win on January 13.

Oregon is now the league’s lone undefeated in conference play sitting at 5-0. They have a big road test this week.

Last week was a mixed bag for Colorado and Utah who both won a game and then lost a game.

Final from Maples Pavilion, Utes fall to Cardinal 79-73. — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 15, 2024

It still feels like we are learning who these teams truly are after week two of conference play with Oregon continuing to hold the best conference and overall record.

ASU finally lost a conference game, while Stanford was just ok in out-of-conference play but seems to be finding their groove in conference play.

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Four

This week’s matchups on paper seem more compelling than the week before.

Oregon should be getting a good road test hitting Colorado and Utah this weekend. Both teams have just been ok in conference play but tend to be deadly from the comfort of home.

Oregon starts with the Buffs on January 18 and then move on to Utah on January 21.

The Arizona slayers (Stanford and Washington State) will face each other on January 18 which could prove to be an interesting matchup.

🎞️ WSU v ARIZ 🎞️ Saturday’s win over #8 Arizona, captured by the WSU creative video team 👏 🔥#GoCougs // #WheatfieldUnderdogs 🌾 ❄️ pic.twitter.com/6D425rSirF — Washington State Men’s Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) January 16, 2024

Arizona and ASU have prime opportunities to get back on track against the SoCal schools starting on January 17 and then wrapping up on January 20.

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week Three

Oregon, (13-3, 5-0) No. 12 Arizona (12-4, 3-2) Arizona State (10-6, 4-1) Stanford (9-7, 4-2) Utah (12-5, 3-3) Colorado (12-5, 3-3) Washington State (12-5, 3-3) Washington (10-7, 2-4) USC (8-9, 2-4) UCLA (7-10, 2-4) Cal (6-10, 2-4) Oregon State (9-7, 1-4)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

