One person dead in Helper camp trailer fire

HELPER — One person died after a trailer caught fire in Carbon County early Monday morning.

The Helper City Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to the scene at approximately 1 a.m. and found the trailer completely engulfed in flames. While they worked to extinguish the fire, they located the body inside the trailer.

Firefighters did not release the victim’s identity and said they are investigating with help from the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. The Utah State Fire Marshall’s Office and Helper Police Department are also assisting in investigating the fire.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased at this time,” the fire department said. “No further details will be offered at this time pending identification of the deceased individual.”

The fire department did not disclose the exact location of the camp trailer.