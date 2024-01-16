Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: A New Week, New Challenges

SALT LAKE CITY – Pac-12 women’s basketball is off and running, proving nothing comes easy in conference play in week three. Still, it’s a new week with new challenges for a conference that runs deep.

The “Conference of Champions” looks to be highly competitive again in women’s college hoops with five teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 with one additional team receiving votes in Oregon State.

While it’s still very early in conference play, women’s basketball looks to be a dogfight till the bitter end. Let’s take a closer look.

How Things Shook Out In Week Two Of Conference Play

Week three proved to be every bit as compelling as week two of conference play for Pac-12 women’s basketball.

No. 5 UCLA is no longer undefeated on the season notching their first loss to No. 6 USC. No. 3 Colorado is the lone undefeated team in the Pac-12 with a perfect 5-0 record in conference to this point.

No. 8 Stanford had a mixed bag week on the road posting a win over No. 20 Utah but coming up short against the Buffs. The Utes for their part bounced back in a big way against Cal.

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Three

There will be another round of ranked teams facing off against each other in week three of the Pac-12 season.

USC and UCLA will be hitting the road to pay Utah and Colorado a visit. The Trojans start with the Utes and the Bruins with the Buffs on January 19. Everyone then switched with USC heading to Boulder on January 21, and UCLA visiting Salt Lake City on January 22.

look at us now. pic.twitter.com/FYoygGnqrE — USC Women’s Basketball (@USCWBB) January 15, 2024

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week Three

Colorado (15-1, 5-0) Stanford (15-2, 4-1) UCLA (14-1, 3-1) USC (13-1, 3-1) Oregon State (14-2, 3-2) Utah (12-5, 2-3) Cal (12-5, 2-3) Oregon (11-7, 2-3) Arizona (10-7, 2-3) Washington State (12-5, 1-3) Washington (11-4, 1-3) Arizona State (8-8, 0-5)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports