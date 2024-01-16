Utah Gymnastics Slide Back A Few Spots In Latest Rankings

SALT LAKE CITY – After an impressive start to their season, the Red Rocks stumbled in week two before recovering quickly in week three.

Utah came in fourth place in their first quad meet at the Maverik Center last Saturday after some uncharacteristic mistakes.

The Utes didn’t have time to dwell on it however and put up a performance in their second quad meet on Monday that more resembled what Red Rock fans are accustomed to.

Unfortunately, the poor performance did set the Red Rocks back a few spots in the latest rankings after checking in at No. 2 last week.

Despite the slight setback, Utah is still in good position three meets into the season.

A Look At The Top Six In College Gymnastics Rankings In Week Three

*According To Road To Nationals Average Scores After Week Two

Oklahoma- 197.875 Cal- 197.363 Alabama- 197.175 Arkansas- 197.150 Utah- 197.138 Kentucky 197.125

What Is Next For The Red Rocks

Utah will get a well-deserved break from action after completing two quad meets within three days.

They will return to the competition floor on Friday, January 26 hosting the Arizona State Gym Devils at the Huntsman Center. The meet has a 6:00 pm MT start and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

