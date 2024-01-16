On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Formally Adds Veteran Coach Chad Kauha’aha’a As Analyst

Jan 16, 2024, 12:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has officially added veteran Chad Kauha’aha’a as an analyst on the staff.

Kauha’aha’a, a former Utah Utes defensive end in the 1990s, has nearly two decades of experience as a coach.

BYU football announced that Kauha’aha’a is a senior analyst for the 2024 season.

Analysts are additional coaches on the staff but are not allowed to participate in off-campus recruiting.

Chad Kauha’aha’a has nearly two decades of coaching experience

Most recently, Kauha’aha’a was the UCLA defensive line coach in 2022.

Last season, Kauha’aha’a worked as a volunteer analyst on BYU’s staff. He was with the BYU program throughout its first year in the Big 12 Conference.

In December, while BYU didn’t have its full allotment of 10 assistant coach positions filled, Kauha’aha’a, a native of Kihei, Hawaii, took part in recruiting visits to Hawaii, representing BYU’s staff on the recruiting trail.

Strong relationship with BYU football coach Kalani Sitake

Kauha’aha’a has a strong relationship with BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. The two worked together at Utah and Oregon State. But their relationship goes further than that.

When Kauha’aha’a was an assistant coach at USC in 2019, Kauha’aha’a explained that his bond with Sitake goes beyond friendship.

“Coach Kalani is a dear, close friend to my family,” said Kauha’aha’a to KSL Sports in 2019. “I got to know Coach Kalani when I first got into the business of coaching. When I signed off as a coach at Weber State, Weber State’s budget wasn’t going very well. I got to know Coach Kalani; he kind of took me in.

“When I was out on the road recruiting, he invited me and said, ‘Listen, I know your situation. I’ve been there. Why don’t you stay with me and I can show you the ropes?’ That’s how this friendship started. Over the years, it’s built, and it’s like we’re family. It’s like we’re a blood family. That’s how close we are.”

With Kauha’aha’a’s extensive background as a defensive line coach at UCLA, Boise State, USC, Wisconsin, Oregon State, and others, it’s expected that he will assist as a defensive analyst.

BYU lost one of their defensive analysts, former defensive end Jan Jorgensen, who took the edge rusher position on Bronco Mendenhall’s staff at New Mexico this offseason.

Other defensive analysts on BYU’s staff include Randy Coy and Gavin Fowler.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Camie Winger Named Pac-12 Newcomer Of The Week For Red Rocks

Red Rocks gymnastics fans may not be familiar with freshman Camie Winger yet, but they will be after she earned Pac-12 Newcomer of the Week.

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Slide Back A Few Spots In Latest Rankings

After an impressive start to their season, the Red Rocks stumbled in week two before recovering quickly in week three.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: A New Week, New Challenges

Pac-12 women’s basketball is off and running, proving nothing comes easy in conference play in week three.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Things Are Getting Interesting

Pac-12 men’s basketball has one lone unbeaten in conference play after week three of competition while another team remains ranked.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Eagles Center Jason Kelce Intends To Retire After 13 NFL Seasons, AP Sources Say

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has told teammates he intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, people informed of the decision told AP.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Confident Jazz Crush Pacers

The Utah Jazz put together another impressive performance in their 132-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

BYU Formally Adds Veteran Coach Chad Kauha’aha’a As Analyst