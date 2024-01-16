Camie Winger Named Pac-12 Newcomer Of The Week For Red Rocks

SALT LAKE CITY – Red Rocks gymnastics fans may not be familiar with freshman Camie Winger yet, but they soon will be after she earned Pac-12 Newcomer of the Week.

Winger was one of the few bright spots for the Utes in the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Meet last Saturday leading off on vault with a beautiful routine that earned a 9.950.

The score was good enough to tie for the event win.

With Winger’s vault score she checked off earning a season high score, career high score, first career event win, and first Pac-12 weekly award win.

The @pac12 Newcomer of the Week! Camie earns her first Pac-12 honor after scoring a huge 9.95 on vault! 🙌 https://t.co/WdZ2HjzX9A#RedRocks pic.twitter.com/lFADTm4CVQ — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 16, 2024

Maile O’Keefe kicked the Red Rocks off the right way in their season opener two weeks ago posting the first perfect 10 of the College Gymnastics season and earning Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week.

A Look At The Top Six In College Gymnastics Rankings In Week Three

*According To Road To Nationals Average Scores After Week Two

Oklahoma- 197.875 Cal- 197.363 Alabama- 197.175 Arkansas- 197.150 Utah- 197.138 Kentucky 197.125

What Is Next For The Red Rocks

Utah will get a well-deserved break from action after completing two quad meets within three days.

They will return to the competition floor on Friday, January 26 hosting the Arizona State Gym Devils at the Huntsman Center. The meet has a 6:00 pm MT start and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports