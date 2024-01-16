On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Introduces Three Assistants Added To 2024 Coaching Staff

Jan 16, 2024, 1:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – RSL unveiled some new additions to the coaching staff who will help lead the club alongside Pablo Mastroeni in the 2024 season.

Last month, Real Salt Lake announced they would move on from general manager Elliot Fall and a group of assistant coaches.

The club welcomed assistant coaches Nate Miller, Anthony Pulis, and Jamison Olave on Tuesday.

Miller, Pulis, and Olave will replace Matt Taylor, Ignacio Hernandez, and Brett Jacobs who were dismissed in early December.

In addition to the three assistants, goalkeeper coach Mirza Hirambasic and performance coach Sean Buckley are also headed to Utah.

The coaching staff additions were announced on Tuesday as RSL began its 2024 preseason.

Real Salt Lake finished the 2023 season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. The club hopes that these changes can benefit a roster that also went through a lot of recent turnaround.

“Nate, Anthony, Jamison, and Mirza are excellent teachers who will challenge the locker room and each other,” said Real Salt Lake Sporting Director Kurt Schmid. “We expect that they will help take us to new and higher levels. Along with Sean, we’re proud of this staff’s growth mindset, the positivity and focus they bring each day, and we look forward to their work with both individual players and the collective group.”

Schmid went on to say that the club is focused on winning at the highest level and every move they make, whether that be on the pitch or behind the scenes, is done with that goal in mind.

“RSL’s main goals always revolve around securing hardware and rewarding our fans with a winning product each week, at every level, and ultimately, championships,” Schmid said.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like RSL unveils 2024 coaching staff? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Redeem Jazz Chick-Fil-A, Swig, McDonalds, Arby’s Rewards

How can Utah Jazz fans redeem their free Chick-fil-A, Swig, McDonald's, and Arby's giveaway after each game?

19 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Best College And Professional Basketball Meltdowns In Utah Sports History

Sports have a way of bringing out emotions in everyone involved. Here are the best basketball meltdowns in Utah Sports history.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Will Jazz Buy Or Sell At Trade Deadline?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Set For Toughest Stretch Since Danny Ainge Era

BYU basketball is about to embark on a stretch of games that hasn't happened since 1981.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Camie Winger Named Pac-12 Newcomer Of The Week For Red Rocks

Red Rocks gymnastics fans may not be familiar with freshman Camie Winger yet, but they will be after she earned Pac-12 Newcomer of the Week.

4 hours ago

KSL Sports

BYU Formally Adds Veteran Coach Chad Kauha’aha’a As Analyst

Former Utah Utes player Chad Kauha'aha'a is now joining the BYU Football staff.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Real Salt Lake Introduces Three Assistants Added To 2024 Coaching Staff