Real Salt Lake Introduces Three Assistants Added To 2024 Coaching Staff

SALT LAKE CITY – RSL unveiled some new additions to the coaching staff who will help lead the club alongside Pablo Mastroeni in the 2024 season.

Last month, Real Salt Lake announced they would move on from general manager Elliot Fall and a group of assistant coaches.

Our fearless leaders have arrived. Let’s get to work, Nate, Anthony, Jamison, & Mirza! — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) January 16, 2024

The club welcomed assistant coaches Nate Miller, Anthony Pulis, and Jamison Olave on Tuesday.

Miller, Pulis, and Olave will replace Matt Taylor, Ignacio Hernandez, and Brett Jacobs who were dismissed in early December.

In addition to the three assistants, goalkeeper coach Mirza Hirambasic and performance coach Sean Buckley are also headed to Utah.

The coaching staff additions were announced on Tuesday as RSL began its 2024 preseason.

Real Salt Lake finished the 2023 season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. The club hopes that these changes can benefit a roster that also went through a lot of recent turnaround.

“Nate, Anthony, Jamison, and Mirza are excellent teachers who will challenge the locker room and each other,” said Real Salt Lake Sporting Director Kurt Schmid. “We expect that they will help take us to new and higher levels. Along with Sean, we’re proud of this staff’s growth mindset, the positivity and focus they bring each day, and we look forward to their work with both individual players and the collective group.”

Schmid went on to say that the club is focused on winning at the highest level and every move they make, whether that be on the pitch or behind the scenes, is done with that goal in mind.

“RSL’s main goals always revolve around securing hardware and rewarding our fans with a winning product each week, at every level, and ultimately, championships,” Schmid said.

been a little chilly out lately, huh? pic.twitter.com/Gj6Intt44j — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) January 12, 2024

