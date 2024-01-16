On the Site:
Stop For Students
Best College And Professional Basketball Meltdowns In Utah Sports History

Jan 16, 2024, 4:01 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – From players to coaches and even fans, sports have a way of bringing out emotions in everyone involved.

These emotions can be positive or overwhelmingly negative. Here are the best basketball meltdowns in Utah Sports history.

Best Basketball Meltdowns In Utah Sports History

BYU’s Mark Pope Takes Out Frustration On A Water Bottle

Pope inspired this ranking with his reaction to a late call against Baylor.

The Cougars would go on to lose the game but nothing felt the loss more than a nearby water bottle.

Rudy Gobert Sends Water Bottle Flying

What is it with water bottles and flustered athletes?

After an offensive foul resulted in a trip to the bench, Gobert made his frustrations known as he wound up and slapped a water bottle.

Gobert was promptly ejected from the game after sending water all over the court.

Dave Rose Gets Too Hot For His Jacket

Another BYU basketball head coach tops the list but this time it is Dave Rose.

In the 2015 West Coast Conference Championship, a call from the officials made Rose rip off his jacket and slam it against the bench.

Rose got called for a technical and the Cougars went on to lose to No. 7 Gonzaga, 91-75.

Jazz Duo Get Bitter In The Bubble

Rudy Gobert makes another appearance and Donovan Mitchell joins him this time around.

Utah went up 3-1 over Denver in the first round before the Nuggets stormed back to win in seven.

After dropping game six, Gobert kicked a chair on his way to the locker room and Mitchell followed up by knocking over an exercise bike.

Cravens Goes Crazy After Questionable Call

Was it a block or a charge?

In 2000, Weber State basketball head coach Joe Cravens did what looked like a choreographed dance after the official made a wrong signal for the call.

Jim Boylen Mean Mugs Ref In Rivalry Game

Instead of slapping water bottles or slamming his jacket, former Utah head coach Jim Boylen let his face do the talking.

He stared down the referee while clenching his face in anger as the Utes faced BYU in Provo.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

