On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

US officials say Iranian-made weapons intended for Houthis were seized in raid

Jan 16, 2024, 4:33 PM

The USS Lewis B. Puller is seen in this file photo. The US Navy seized Iranian-made ballistic missi...

The USS Lewis B. Puller is seen in this file photo. The US Navy seized Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missile components from a vessel off the coast of Somalia last week that was destined for Houthis in Yemen, US Central Command announced on Jan. 16. (NAVCENT Public Affairs/U.S. Navy/File)

(NAVCENT Public Affairs/U.S. Navy/File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL CALLAHAN AND HALEY BRITZKY, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — The U.S. Navy seized Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missile components from a vessel off the coast of Somalia last week that was destined for Houthis in Yemen, U.S. Central Command announced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations remain underway for two SEALs that went overboard and are missing. One fell into the water due to eight-foot swells, and the second jumped in after them, according to protocol, a U.S. official told CNN Saturday. “We are conducting an exhaustive search for our missing teammates,” said Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the commander of CENTCOM.

The seizure comes amid increasingly high tensions between the U.S. and Iranian proxies in the region. Last week, the U.S. and U.K. militaries launched strikes against Houthi targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, marking a significant response after the Biden administration and its allies warned that the Iran-backed militant group would bear the consequences of its attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The strikes were a sign of the growing international alarm over the threat to one of the world’s most critical waterways. For weeks, the U.S. had sought to avoid direct strikes on Yemen because of the risk of escalation in a region already simmering with tension as the Israel-Hamas war continues, but the ongoing Houthi attacks on international shipping compelled the coalition to act.

Impact of the strikes

The strikes destroyed less than a third of the Iranian proxy group’s overall offensive capabilities, a U.S. official told CNN, with the group maintaining the majority of its ability to strike ships in the Red Sea.

CENTCOM’s release on Tuesday said US Navy SEALs from the USS Lewis B. Puller boarded the dhow in international waters off the coast of Somalia. The U.S. seized “Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missiles components,” including “propulsion, guidance, and warheads for Houthi medium range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) and anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), as well as air defense associated components.”

“Initial analysis indicates these same weapons have been employed by the Houthis to threaten and attack innocent mariners on international merchant ships transiting in the Red Sea,” CENTCOM said.

“It is clear that Iran continues shipment of advanced lethal aid to the Houthis. This is yet another example of how Iran actively sows instability throughout the region in direct violation of UN Security Resolution 2216 and international law,” Kurilla said in the statement. “We will continue to work with regional and international partners to expose and interdict these efforts, and ultimately to reestablish freedom of navigation.”

Helicopters and drones participated in the operation. The small vessel was “deemed unsafe and sunk,” by the Navy.  It is being determined what to do with the 14-person crew in accordance with international law, CENTCOM said.

CENTCOM has announced the seizure of lethal aid going from Iran to Yemen on multiple occasions in the past. Last February, U.S. and French forces seized thousands of assault rifles and half a million rounds of ammunition heading to Yemen. In December, the US announced it would transfer thousands of Iranian weapons and ammo rounds that were seized in December 2022 and bound for the Houthis in Yemen to Ukraine.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

In this photo provided by Civil Protection taken from the Coast Guard's helicopter, a view of lava ...

Marco Di Marco, Associated Press

A volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward a nearby settlement

A volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland for the second time in less than a month, sending semi-molten rock spewing toward a nearby settlement.

2 days ago

FILE - Derek and Suzi Alkonis pose with a photo of their son Lt. Ridge Alkonis on Wednesday, June 1...

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Navy officer who’d been jailed in Japan over deadly crash now released from US custody

The family of a Navy officer jailed in Japan over a car crash that killed two Japanese citizens says he's been released from U.S. custody.

4 days ago

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall and amphi...

Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Copp

US, British militaries launch massive retaliatory strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen

U.S. officials say the U.S. and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

4 days ago

Ecuador’s TC Television live programming is interrupted by hooded and armed men. (CNN)...

Ana María Cañizares, Abel Alvarado, Tara John, Michael Rios and AnneClaire Stapleton, CNN

Ecuador declares ‘internal armed conflict’ as gunmen take over live TV broadcast

Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa has declared an “internal armed conflict” in the country, ordering security forces to “neutralize” several criminal groups accused of spreading extreme violence in Ecuador.

7 days ago

Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force load relief goods into its helicopter before taking ...

Hiro Komae, Ayaka McGill and Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

A woman in her 90s is rescued alive 5 days after Japan’s deadly earthquake

A in her 90s was pulled alive from a collapsed house in western Japan late Saturday, 124 hours after a major quake slammed the region, killing at least 126 people, toppling buildings and setting off landslides.

10 days ago

Nicholas Rossi in a wheelchair...

Brian Melley and Hannah Schoenbaum

Fugitive accused of faking his death to avoid Utah rape charge is extradited from Scotland

A U.S. fugitive known as Nicholas Rossi, who is accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah has been extradited from Scotland. British news media reported Friday that Rossi was sent back to the U.S.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

US officials say Iranian-made weapons intended for Houthis were seized in raid