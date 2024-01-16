How To Redeem Jazz Chick-Fil-A, Swig, McDonalds, Arby’s Rewards

SALT LAKE CITY – How can Utah Jazz fans redeem their free Chick-fil-A, Swig, McDonald’s, and Arby’s giveaway after each game?

The Jazz have a series of promotions running throughout the 2023-24 NBA season, and the free food giveaways are largely just a click away.

Here’s how fans can make sure they take advantage of the giveaways after every game.

Jazz Fowl Shot Chick-fil-A Giveaway

When an opposing team’s player misses two foul shots in a row during the 4th quarter everyone in the state of Utah can win free Chicken from Chick-fil-A.

when you win free chicken 🤪 pic.twitter.com/uTUfggOiYj — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 8, 2023

Here’s how you the fan can redeem your free chicken.

Download the Chick-fil-A App on your phone or tablet. Turn on location services (check the app in your phone’s settings and select while using” or “always” to turn on precise location). Create an account within the app Open the app 15-30 minutes after missed foul shots. Your free item will show while supplies last to anyone in the state of Utah.

Jazz McDonald’s Cheeseburger Tip-Off Giveaway

In one of the more common giveaways, Jazz fans can get a free double cheeseburger with any minimum purchase of $2 from the McDonald’s App.

Download the McDonald’s App on your phone or tablet and opt into the rewards option. Turn on location services (check the app in your phone’s settings and select while using” or “always” to turn on precise location). Create an account within the app Order any item worth $2 or more, and redeem your free double-cheeseburger the day after the Jazz win the opening tip. The offer is valid one time over the next 3 days.

Jazz Win You Win With Swig

When the Jazz win a game, you win a free treat from Swig, the Official Soda Shop of the Utah Jazz.

This season, when the 𝙅𝘼𝙕𝙕 𝙒𝙄𝙉, 𝙔𝙊𝙐 𝙒𝙄𝙉 🤩 Celebrate the sweet taste of victory with a free treat courtesy of @swigdrinks. Download the Swig APP to get your FREE treat now! Details: https://t.co/CGezau7IE8 pic.twitter.com/8FrCz3Jftn — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 28, 2023

Download the Swig App on your phone or tablet. Create an account After a Jazz win, open your app and redeem your free treat.

Jazz Score B111g With Arby’s

Finally, fans can win a free small Arby’s curly cut or crinkle fry any time the Jazz score 111 points or more this season.

Download the Utah Jazz App. Redeem by showing the Utah Jazz App at any Greater Salt Lake City Arby’s location. The giveaway starts at 10 A.M. the morning after each qualifying game, and lasts until midnight.

