Utah Utes Making Hardwood History

Jan 16, 2024, 6:19 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes may still be trying to figure themselves on the road in the Pac-12 but two of their players have made some hardwood history.

In Sunday’s loss to Stanford, point guard Deivon Smith accomplished what only four other Utes before him have- a triple double. Smith was a bright spot for Utah, accounting for 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in his first start for his new team.

Fast forward to January 16 and it seems one more standout Ute has etched his place in history- this time in the Pac-12 Conference.

According to Jesse Hooker who serves as the Director of Communications for the conference for men’s basketball, Utah’s Branden Carlson is the only player in Pac-12 history to have over 1500 points, 700 rebounds, 200 blocks, and 100 assists in a career.

According to the Utes, Carlsen currently sits with 1554 points in his career, 716 rebounds, 212 blocks, and 148 assists while only being about midway through his final year of eligibility.

Up Next For The Runnin’ Utes

Utah basketball heads back to the comfort of the Huntsmen Center this weekend after another tough road trip last Sunday.

The Utes will play host to the Oregon schools, starting with the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday, January 18. The game will serve as the team’s Ute Proud/Martin Luther King Jr. Week recognition and will tipoff at 7:00 pm MT. It can be viewed on ESPN2.

Utah will then turn their attention to a potentially still-undefeated (in Pac-12 play) Oregon squad on Sunday, January 21. That game will tipoff at 1:00 pm MT and will air on ESPN.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

