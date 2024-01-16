BYU Basketball Fan Knocks Down Half Court Shot For Cash

PROVO, Utah – One BYU basketball fan left the Marriott Center on Tuesday night with more money in his pocket.

During the Top 25 clash between BYU and Iowa State, one fan knocked down a half-court shot for $10,000.

The fan was given two attempts to win the money. His first attempt nearly went in, so BYU’s emcee, Chelsea Fairburn, provided the fan another opportunity at the money.

He made the most of his second chance by knocking down the half-court shot.

Qualtrics, founded by Utah Jazz owner and BYU alum Ryan Smith, sponsored the half-court shot and will give the lucky fan $10,000.

BYU basketball has produced previous winners of the half court shot. In 2020, during the Gonzaga game where BYU upset the No. 2 Zags, a BYU student buried the long-distance attempt for cash.

Earlier this season, another BYU fan won a truck after hitting three 3-pointers in 30 seconds. The truck was provided by Ken Garff.

