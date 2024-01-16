No. 20 BYU Blows Out No. 24 Iowa State For First Big 12 Home Win

PROVO, Utah – For the first time in program history, BYU basketball has defeated Iowa State.

The Cougars needed a Top 25 showdown in Big 12 play to get their breakthrough against Iowa State finally.

That’s what happened on Tuesday as No. 20 BYU defeated No. 24 Iowa State, 87-72.

BYU improves to 14-3 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play. Iowa State drops to 13-4, 2-2 in league play.

The rout comes on a night BYU was without starter Trevin Knell due to a foot injury. Plus, forward Fousseyni Traore ended up not playing.

It didn’t matter as BYU rolled through Iowa State like their nickname, a cyclone.

Here’s a recap of the action from BYU’s first-ever Big 12 home win inside the Marriott Center.

Spencer Johnson shines for BYU in the First Half

Jaxson Robinson is in the starting lineup for #BYU tonight against No. 24 Iowa State. G – Dallin Hall

G – Jaxson Robinson

G – Spencer Johnson

F – Noah Waterman

C – Aly Khalifa#BYUHoops #Big12 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) January 17, 2024

14:19 – Both teams jumped out to strong starts on the offensive end. The notable start was from Noah Waterman, who has struggled offensively in games against Quad 1 opponents. He knocked down two early threes.

The physicality of the game is already on display as Iowa State’s Conrad Hason Ward sets a hard pick on Spencer Johnson that leads to a dunk.

Jaxson Robinson buried a deep three, taking advantage of his first start of the season with Trevin Knell out due to a foot injury. BYU 13, Iowa State 12.

11:46 – With Trevin Knell and Fousseyni Traore banged up, Atiki Ally Atiki and Richie Saunders were the first players off the bench for BYU. The offense slowed down a bit with back-to-back turnovers.

BYU’s defense created a turnover with some active hangs from Robinson and Ally Atiki. BYU 16, ISU 15.

6:38 – Iowa State sophomore Jackson Paveletzke crossed up Spencer Johnson for a layup. But Johnson responded later with a steal that led to a fastbreak bucket. Iowa State 25, BYU 24.

3:09 – Spencer Johnson is everywhere for BYU. He’s making winning plays to end dry spells of scoring. Also, Jaxson Robinson knocked down a three after hesitating—tough shot. BYU 34, ISU 28.

1:38 – Spencer Johnson is up to 19 points in the first half. Timeout Cyclones. BYU 37, ISU 30.

HALF – BYU shoots 39%, Iowa State 54% from the field. The Cougars outrebounded the Cyclones 20-14. Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey hit a bucket at the buzzer to cut BYU’s lead to four at the half. BYU 39, ISU 35.

Hot Shooting Leads To BYU Pulling Away From Iowa State in Second Half

15:47 – BYU’s defense is shining in the early part of the second half, allowing only one field goal to the Cyclones. The Cougars are finding a way to get to the foul line as well. Two Iowa State players are in foul trouble with three fouls or more. BYU 46, ISU 39.

12:33 – Dallin Hall is breaking out of his shooting slump. Hall knocked down two three-pointers forcing T.J. Otzelberger to burn a timeout. BYU is up to 24 three-point attempts and has already knocked down nine of them. BYU 56, ISU 45.

11:19 – Atiki Ally Atiki blocked an alley-oop pass from Tamin Lipsey and it led to a fastbreak layup for Spencer Johnson. Johnson is up to 21 points. BYU 60, ISU 47.

8:00 – Flashbacks of Iowa State’s last meeting in Provo ten years ago took place. Remember when DeAndre Kane hit Eric Mika in 2013? Well, Iowa State Hason Ward provided some flashbacks.

During a free throw attempt, Ward tossed an elbow on the low block at Richie Saunders’ face. The officials reviewed the elbow and it resulted in a flagrant two foul and an ejection for Ward.

Minutes later, Spencer Johnson knocked down a corner three to set a new career-high, reaching 24 points tonight. BYU 70, Iowa State 52.

3:00 – For only the second time this season, Iowa State has allowed 80+ to its opponent. BYU has set the season-high for an opponent against Iowa State’s vaunted defense. BYU 81, ISU 61.

FINAL – Spencer Johnson finished his career-high night with 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists.

