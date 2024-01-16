On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Answering Questions From No. 20 BYU Basketball’s Win Over No. 24 Iowa State

Jan 16, 2024, 10:18 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – No. 20 BYU soundly defeated No. 24 Iowa State 87-72 behind 48 second-half points. Spencer Johnson led the way with a career-high 28 points.

Let’s answer some questions from the Cougar’s first home win in Big 12 conference play.

Who was the MVP for BYU basketball?

Trevin Knell didn’t play due to an injury sustained against UCF. He had been shooting the ball well over the past six games so his absence was concerning. Someone needed to pick up the scoring to make up for the lost production.

Enter Spencer Johnson. He’s a clear choice for MVP.

He added 19 points (also a career-high) in the first half with another nine coming in the second half.

Johnson made four of his nine attempts from deep while leading the team in rebounding with nine.

His impact goes far beyond the box score. Don’t get me wrong, his box score was tremendous against Iowa State. However, he does so many little things throughout the game that impact winning.

“The ball just found the right guy,” said Johnson postgame. “It happened to be me tonight.”

What was the most interesting stat from the game?

It hasn’t come easy offensively in Big 12 play for BYU. Through the first three games, the Cougars were averaging 65 points per game, well below their season average.

One way to generate easy buckets is in transition where BYU outscored Iowa State by 13 points.

21 points on the break is a lot in the Big 12. Against the Cyclones, pushing the pace greatly helped BYU knock down 13 three-point shots, where they finished plus 27 in that category.

What was the play of the game?

Following a crazy sequence with an ejection, (more on that in the next question) Iowa State cut the BYU lead to 13 points with six minutes remaining.

The Cougars needed a basket to slow down the Cyclone’s momentum.

Just like he had done all night long, Johnson got to the rim for an easy bucket. The lead was back up to 15 points.

It wasn’t a flashy play, but it’s the type of play that Johnson routinely makes.

When was the game won for BYU basketball?

Iowa State center Hason Ward threw a nasty elbow into the face of Richie Saunders after a made free-throw with 10:35 left in the game.

A decision was made quickly to eject Ward, giving Saunders two free throws. He made both attempts pushing the BYU lead to 15 points.

The Marriott Center was in a frenzy after the foul and losing Ward was a big blow to the Cyclones. He was their leading rebounder when he was ejected.

BYU made 83 percent of their free throw attempts going 20 for 24.

You can hear Matt Baiamonte every Saturday on KSL Newsradio for Cougar Sports Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or you can find him on Twitter here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Top 25 Victory Against Iowa State

Dallin Hall, Spencer Johnson are among the notable takeaways from BYU's Top 25 win over the Cyclones.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 16 Utah State Defense Falters As Winning Streak Ends Against New Mexico

Unfortunately for it's winning streak, USU was on the other side of the spectrum, no pun intended, falling 99-86 to New Mexico.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 20 BYU Blows Out No. 24 Iowa State For First Big 12 Home Win

BYU crushed Iowa State to earn its first Big 12 home win in program history.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Fan Knocks Down Half Court Shot For Cash

One BYU fan is leaving the Marriott Center with more money in his pocket.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Making Hardwood History

The Runnin' Utes may still be trying to figure themselves out but two of their players have made some recent hardwood history.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Unveils Retooled Strength And Conditioning Staff

BYU football strength & conditioning staff for the 2024 season.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Answering Questions From No. 20 BYU Basketball’s Win Over No. 24 Iowa State