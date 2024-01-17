On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Officials in Thailand say an explosion at a rural fireworks factory has killed about 20 people

Jan 17, 2024, 8:21 AM

Firefighters work on a cite of an explosion at a firework factory in Suphan Buri province, Thailand...

Firefighters work on a cite of an explosion at a firework factory in Suphan Buri province, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. The Thai government’s disaster relief agency says an explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand has killed at least 20 people. (Samekan Suphan Buri Foundation via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Samekan Suphan Buri Foundation via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI


BANGKOK (AP) — An explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand killed about 20 people on Wednesday, according to provincial officials, though the devastation at the scene has made the death toll uncertain.

The information office of the Suphan Buri provincial government initially announced that 23 people had been killed in the mid-afternoon blast, but on Wednesday night revised its figure to 19 dead and three missing. The national Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation’s earlier preliminary figure had been at least 20 people killed.

Suphan Buri is about 95 kilometers (60 miles) northwest of Bangkok, in the heart of Thailand’s central rice-growing region.

Photos posted on social media showed a thick plume of black smoke over the scene. Photos posted online by local rescue workers showed the factory site virtually leveled flat.

The office of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who is in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, distributed a video showing him being told over the phone by the regional police commander that there were 20 to 30 workers at the factory at the time of the explosion and that none of them could be found.

Rescue workers at the scene said there were no survivors. None were mentioned by provincial authorities, contradicting the disaster department’s statement that wounded people had been found.

Kritsada Manee-In, a rescue worker with the Samerkun Suphan Buri Rescue Foundation, who earlier estimated that around 15 to 17 people had been killed, said an exact count was difficult because the bodies were in pieces.

The blast came less than a month before Chinese New Year in February, when demand for fireworks is strong. The national disaster agency said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

National police chief Torsak Sukvimol confirmed local news reports that there had been another explosion at the factory in November 2022 that killed one worker and seriously injured three others. He said police would pursue legal action for any wrongdoing involved in the new accident.

In July last year, a large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand killed at least 10 people and wounded more than 100, according to officials.

That explosion in Narathiwat province was in a residential area and damaged about 100 houses within a 500-meter (1,640-foot) radius, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

The Narathiwat governor said that blast was likely ignited by construction work in the warehouse, with sparks from metal welding causing the fireworks stored inside to catch fire and explode.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Houthi fighters and tribesmen stage a rally against the US and the UK strikes on Houthi-run militar...

Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Biden administration expected to re-designate Houthis as a global terrorist entity

The Biden administration is expected to re-designate the Houthis as a specially designated global terrorist (SDGT) entity amid continued attacks by the Yemen-based militia, a source familiar told CNN Tuesday.

18 hours ago

The USS Lewis B. Puller is seen in this file photo. The US Navy seized Iranian-made ballistic missi...

Michael Callahan and Haley Britzky, CNN

US officials say Iranian-made weapons intended for Houthis were seized in raid

The U.S. Navy seized Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missile components from a vessel off the coast of Somalia last week that was destined for Houthis in Yemen, U.S. Central Command announced on Tuesday.

19 hours ago

In this photo provided by Civil Protection taken from the Coast Guard's helicopter, a view of lava ...

Marco Di Marco, Associated Press

A volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward a nearby settlement

A volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland for the second time in less than a month, sending semi-molten rock spewing toward a nearby settlement.

3 days ago

FILE - Derek and Suzi Alkonis pose with a photo of their son Lt. Ridge Alkonis on Wednesday, June 1...

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Navy officer who’d been jailed in Japan over deadly crash now released from US custody

The family of a Navy officer jailed in Japan over a car crash that killed two Japanese citizens says he's been released from U.S. custody.

5 days ago

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall and amphi...

Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Copp

US, British militaries launch massive retaliatory strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen

U.S. officials say the U.S. and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

5 days ago

Ecuador’s TC Television live programming is interrupted by hooded and armed men. (CNN)...

Ana María Cañizares, Abel Alvarado, Tara John, Michael Rios and AnneClaire Stapleton, CNN

Ecuador declares ‘internal armed conflict’ as gunmen take over live TV broadcast

Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa has declared an “internal armed conflict” in the country, ordering security forces to “neutralize” several criminal groups accused of spreading extreme violence in Ecuador.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Officials in Thailand say an explosion at a rural fireworks factory has killed about 20 people