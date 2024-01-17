Golden State assistant coach dies after heart attack in SLC; Jazz game postponed

SALT LAKE CITY — Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has died after suffering a heart attack.

The team confirmed Milojević’s death on Wednesday, saying he suffered a heart attack during a private team dinner in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” said Golden State coach Steve Kerr. “This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his friends, family, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy. We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable.”

Wednesday’s game between the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors at the Delta Center has been postponed. The NBA announced the game will be rescheduled for a later date.

“Our hearts go out to Milojevic family and the entire Warriors organization,” Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith wrote on X.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire Warriors family during this difficult time,” the Jazz said in a statement. “Milojević was a well-respected and beloved member of the NBA family. We join the Warriors, the NBA, and basketball fans everywhere in mourning this incredible loss. He will be greatly missed.”

Milojević, 46, joined the Warriors’ staff in 2021 and helped the team win the 2022 NBA championship. He played professionally and coached in Serbia, where he worked with a young Nikola Jokić before the latter was drafted by the Denver Nuggets.

He was named the Adriatic League Most Valuable Player three times from 2004-06.

Golden State’s next game is scheduled for Friday in Dallas while the Jazz host Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Jazz representatives said all tickets for Wednesday’s game will be honored for the rescheduled game against the Warriors once a date has been determined.