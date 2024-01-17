Utah Jazz game vs. Golden State postponed after Warriors assistant coach suffers medical emergency

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday’s game between the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors at the Delta Center has been postponed due to a medical emergency within the Warriors organization.

The NBA announced the game will be rescheduled for a later date.

Golden State issued a statement Wednesday morning saying assistant coach Dejan Milojević suffered a medical emergency during a private team dinner on Tuesday in Salt Lake City. According to the Associated Press, numerous media outlets in Europe, including from Milojević’s native Serbia, reported that it was a cardiac-related matter.

Milojević, 46, joined the Warriors’ staff in 2021 and helped the team win the 2022 NBA championship. He played professionally and coached in Serbia, where he worked with a young Nikola Jokić before the latter was drafted by the Denver Nuggets.

Golden State’s next game is scheduled for Friday in Dallas while the Jazz host Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Jazz representatives said all tickets for Wednesday’s game will be honored for the rescheduled game against the Warriors once a date has been determined.