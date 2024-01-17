On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah Jazz game vs. Golden State postponed after Warriors assistant coach suffers medical emergency

Jan 17, 2024, 10:24 AM | Updated: 10:58 am

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New ...

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. The National Basketball Association said they would suspend all games after player Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday’s game between the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors at the Delta Center has been postponed due to a medical emergency within the Warriors organization.

The NBA announced the game will be rescheduled for a later date.

Golden State issued a statement Wednesday morning saying assistant coach Dejan Milojević suffered a medical emergency during a private team dinner on Tuesday in Salt Lake City. According to the Associated Press, numerous media outlets in Europe, including from Milojević’s native Serbia, reported that it was a cardiac-related matter.

Milojević, 46, joined the Warriors’ staff in 2021 and helped the team win the 2022 NBA championship. He played professionally and coached in Serbia, where he worked with a young Nikola Jokić before the latter was drafted by the Denver Nuggets.

Golden State’s next game is scheduled for Friday in Dallas while the Jazz host Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Jazz representatives said all tickets for Wednesday’s game will be honored for the rescheduled game against the Warriors once a date has been determined.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: Cottonwood Heights police cruisers in Cottonwood Heights on Friday, June 26, 2020. (Jeffrey D...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Woman crossing the street hit by SUV, critically injured

A woman crossing Highland Drive was hit by an SUV and critically injured Tuesday morning, police say.

19 minutes ago

Fort Pearce Wash in St. George. A Bountiful man believed to be treasure hunting has been charged wi...

Sky Mundell, KSL.com

‘Treasure hunt’ excavation causes potentially irreversible damage to Utah archeological site

A Bountiful man believed to be treasure hunting was charged with illegal excavation on protected land in Washington County and caused significant damage to archeological artifacts.

3 hours ago

Snowfall is causing hazardous driving conditions, especially along the west side of the Salt Lake V...

Josh Ellis

‘Consider delaying your travel’: Winter weather advisory in effect for Utah, Salt Lake valleys

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the Wasatch Front and police are urging drivers to slow down or delay travel, if possible, as snowfall is causing hazardous driving conditions Wednesday morning.

5 hours ago

Credit cards...

Matt Gephardt

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Credit card predictions for 2024 and what they mean for your wallet

When it comes to your credit cards, some things have changed while some other things could probably change.

11 hours ago

Roads could be messy on the morning of Jan. 17, 2024 as a moisture trend continues. (UDOT)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

UDOT issues road weather alert ahead of Wednesday morning commute

Utah Department of Transportation Tuesday issued a Road Weather Alert for parts of northern Utah ahead of the morning commute Wednesday, warning that roads could get wet and messy as an overnight storm moves in.

12 hours ago

Watercreek nail salon hate crime. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Utah leaders, community partners hope to counter rise in hate crimes

The reported increase in hate crimes in Utah and across the country is a concerning trend. KSL TV, along with community leaders, is taking steps to address and combat this issue.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Jazz game vs. Golden State postponed after Warriors assistant coach suffers medical emergency