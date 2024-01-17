NBA Postpones Jazz/Warriors Game Due To Medical Emergency

SALT LAKE CITY – Tonight’s game between the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors will not be played at the Delta Center.

The NBA announced on Wednesday morning that the game was postponed due to a medical emergency within the Warriors organization.

Jazz/Warriors game on January 17, 2024 postponed

“The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz has been postponed due to a medical emergency in the Warriors family.

“The date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later date,” the NBA wrote in a statement at 10 a.m. (MST) on Thursday, January 17, 2024.

Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic was hospitalized

Reports indicate that the medical emergency centers around Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. The Golden State Warriors issued a statement that Milojevic was hospitalized last night in Salt Lake City after suffering a medical emergency at a private team dinner.

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević (DAY-hahn mi-lo-yo-vihch) was hospitalized last night in Salt Lake City, Utah, after suffering a medical emergency at a private team dinner. An update on Milojević’s status will be provided as appropriate. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 17, 2024

Milojevic is in his third season on the Golden State Warriors staff. A native of Serbia, Milojevic is 46 years old.

When Milojevic was hired in 2021 to join the Warriors staff, it was his first opportunity in the NBA. Before joining Golden State, he was a head coach at Mega Basket from 2012-2020 and Buducnost in 2021.

Milojevic had a 15-year career professionally playing basketball overseas.

Golden State’s next scheduled game is Friday, January 19, against the Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco.

The Utah Jazz, currently on a six-game winning streak, return to play tomorrow night, Thursday, January 18, against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off for that game is at 7 p.m. (MST) on channel 14 and the KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM).

