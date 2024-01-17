Woman crossing the street hit by SUV, critically injured

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A woman crossing Highland Drive was hit by an SUV and critically injured Tuesday morning, police say.

Cottonwood Heights police received the report of a pedestrian getting hit by the SUV about 9. a.m. Sgt. Gary Young said a 51-year-old woman was crossing Highland Drive, with the crosswalk sign in her favor, when the SUV going east on Fort Union Boulevard turned onto Highland Drive and hit the woman.

Police said the woman who was driving did not see the pedestrian before hitting her. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Young said.

The crash remains under investigation, but Young said bright sunlight at the time may have contributed to the collision. Young said a witness across the street reported that the car was moving no more than 5 miles per hour.