On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Woman crossing the street hit by SUV, critically injured

Jan 17, 2024, 10:47 AM

FILE: Cottonwood Heights police cruisers in Cottonwood Heights on Friday, June 26, 2020. (Jeffrey D...

FILE: Cottonwood Heights police cruisers in Cottonwood Heights on Friday, June 26, 2020. (Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


KSL.com

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A woman crossing Highland Drive was hit by an SUV and critically injured Tuesday morning, police say.

Cottonwood Heights police received the report of a pedestrian getting hit by the SUV about 9. a.m. Sgt. Gary Young said a 51-year-old woman was crossing Highland Drive, with the crosswalk sign in her favor, when the SUV going east on Fort Union Boulevard turned onto Highland Drive and hit the woman.

Police said the woman who was driving did not see the pedestrian before hitting her. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Young said.

The crash remains under investigation, but Young said bright sunlight at the time may have contributed to the collision. Young said a witness across the street reported that the car was moving no more than 5 miles per hour.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New ...

Josh Ellis

Utah Jazz game vs. Golden State postponed after Warriors assistant coach suffers medical emergency

Wednesday's game between the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors has been postponed due to a medical emergency within the Warriors organization.

42 minutes ago

Fort Pearce Wash in St. George. A Bountiful man believed to be treasure hunting has been charged wi...

Sky Mundell, KSL.com

‘Treasure hunt’ excavation causes potentially irreversible damage to Utah archeological site

A Bountiful man believed to be treasure hunting was charged with illegal excavation on protected land in Washington County and caused significant damage to archeological artifacts.

3 hours ago

Snowfall is causing hazardous driving conditions, especially along the west side of the Salt Lake V...

Josh Ellis

‘Consider delaying your travel’: Winter weather advisory in effect for Utah, Salt Lake valleys

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the Wasatch Front and police are urging drivers to slow down or delay travel, if possible, as snowfall is causing hazardous driving conditions Wednesday morning.

5 hours ago

Credit cards...

Matt Gephardt

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Credit card predictions for 2024 and what they mean for your wallet

When it comes to your credit cards, some things have changed while some other things could probably change.

11 hours ago

Roads could be messy on the morning of Jan. 17, 2024 as a moisture trend continues. (UDOT)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

UDOT issues road weather alert ahead of Wednesday morning commute

Utah Department of Transportation Tuesday issued a Road Weather Alert for parts of northern Utah ahead of the morning commute Wednesday, warning that roads could get wet and messy as an overnight storm moves in.

12 hours ago

Watercreek nail salon hate crime. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Utah leaders, community partners hope to counter rise in hate crimes

The reported increase in hate crimes in Utah and across the country is a concerning trend. KSL TV, along with community leaders, is taking steps to address and combat this issue.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Woman crossing the street hit by SUV, critically injured