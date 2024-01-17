Jazz, Smith Share Condolences After Warriors Tragedy

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz Governor and Chairman Ryan Smith offered his condolences after the death of Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.

Smith shared his message after the Warriors announced that Milojevic had passed late Wednesday morning.

“Our hearts go out to Milojevic family and the entire Warriors organization,” Smith wrote.

Our hearts go out to Milojevic family and the entire Warriors organization. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) January 17, 2024

The Jazz organization added their thoughts shortly after the Warriors announcement.

“The Utah Jazz organization expresses our deepest condolences following the tragic passing of Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic,” the team posted on social media.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire Warriors family during this difficult time. Milojevic was a well-respected and beloved member of the NBA family. We join the Warriors, the NBA, and basketball fans everywhere in mourning this incredible loss. He will be greatly missed.”

Sending love to the whole Warriors family. pic.twitter.com/SyiCur8Qcb — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 17, 2024

Milojevic Dies After Medical Emergency In Utah

Milojevic suffered a medical emergency at a private team dinner on Tuesday night and was hospitalized in Salt Lake City overnight.

On Wednesday afternoon the Warriors announced the news of his passing.

“Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic (DAY-ahn mi-lo-yo-vihch) was hospitalized last night in Salt Lake City, Utah, after suffering a heart attack at a private team dinner,” the team wrote. “Despite life-saving efforts, Milojevié, 46, passed away late Wednesday morning.”

When Milojevic was hired in 2021 to join the Warriors staff, it was his first opportunity in the NBA. Before joining Golden State, he was a head coach at Mega Basket from 2012-2020 and Buducnost in 2021.

Milojevic had a 15-year career professionally playing basketball overseas.

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.”

We are absolutely devastated by Dejan Milojević’s sudden passing. This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. We grieve… pic.twitter.com/0wExlLlu5z — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 17, 2024

“In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy. We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable.”

The Jazz and Warriors game scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed. Tickets from Wednesday’s game will be honored when the game is rescheduled.

