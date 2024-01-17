On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jaskaniec, Roque Ready To Get To Work With Utah Royals FC In 2024

Jan 17, 2024, 5:08 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Two of the Utah Royals’ picks in the 2024 NWSL Draft, Emma Jaskaniec and Cristina Roque, spoke on their draft day experience, goals for 2024, and getting started in the NWSL.

Utah selected Jaskaniec with the 26th overall pick in the second round. The Wisconsin forward explained that her draft night was hectic but everything worked out in the end.

“My draft night was a little crazy,” Jaskaniec said. “The first round is going and I’m super anxious. The power goes out in our house. We’re all screaming and scrambling trying to figure everything out. We’re all huddled around the phone watching it and I see that I have a missed call from a minute ago. I call the number back and Amy (Rodriguez) says they’re about to pick me.”

As a Wisconsin native, Jaskaniec is used to cold weather. However, she said she was more focused on and excited about the prospect of suiting up for an NWSL expansion team.

“When I found out I was coming to Utah, I was really excited that I get to be a part of a brand-new organization,” Jaskaniec said. “I can’t wait to get started.”

Jaskaniec went on to say that she is taking this process one step at a time but she is looking forward to the opportunity to get on the pitch.

“I’m a creative player and very hard-working,” Jaskaniec said. “First and foremost, I need to worry about getting a contract. After that, just seeing how it progresses and doing what I do best.”

Less than ten picks after the Royals selected Jaskaniec, Utah picked up its third goalkeeper with Florida State’s Cristina Roque.

Roque’s draft day went a little smoother than Jaskaniec but the level of excitement was all the same.

“It took me a couple of minutes to fully process that I did get picked,” Roque said. “To have the opportunity to play with such amazing players and be a part of an expansion team. All in all, it was a pretty good night.”

Roque was quick to acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead with the transition from college to professional soccer.

Roque said she looks forward to learning from the veterans in Utah’s locker room.

“Going from college to the NWSL, it’s going to be a big bump in speed of play,” Roque said. “Going in with an open mind and remembering that you’re there to learn from others who have been in the league. It’s going to be a learning game.”

Before Roque or Jaskaniec got drafted, Utah selected Florida State defender Lauren Flynn.

Roque said that she is grateful to have a familiar face in Utah as she starts her professional career.

“It’s definitely awesome,” Roque said. “I Facetimed (Lauren Flynn) and she was next to the coaching staff so I saw them right away. We’ve had four seasons together and having that connection is something to look forward to. Just going through this experience together brings us closer even though we’re already close. (Flynn) was my roommate in college.”

About Emma Jaskaniec

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin native played for the Badgers from 2019-23. During her career in Madison, Wisconsin, Jaskaniec recorded 37 goals, 15 assists, 198 shots, and 101 shots on target in 91 matches.

About Cristina Roque

The Winter Garden, Florida native was a two-time national champion as a member of the Seminoles and played at Florida State from 2020-23. During her four seasons with FSU, Roque recorded 145 saves with a save percentage of 76.3 percent in 67 games. She posted a 59-6-2 record with the Seminoles.

About Utah Royals FC

The Royals announced the club’s return to the Utah and the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2024 season on March 11.

Originally founded in November 2017, the Royals played in Utah from 2018-20. The franchise was moved to Kansas City in 2020 and plays in Missouri under the “Currents” nickname.

The Royals were first established in Sandy, Utah as an NWSL expansion club. The team played as the Royals for three seasons and held its home matches at America First Field, formerly known as Rio Tinto Stadium, which was also the home of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.

In December 2020, the NWSL announced that the Royals would cease to operate in Utah and the club’s players were transferred to Kansas City.

In January 2022, a new Real Salt Lake ownership group, led by David Blitzer and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, took hold of the option to bring an NWSL club back to the state.

The Royals return to NWSL play in the 2024 season.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes Grades: Utah Continues To Climb West Standings After Perfect Week

After going 4-0 last week, the Utah Jazz find themselves in the postseason picture for the first time this season.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz, Smith Share Condolences After Warriors Tragedy

The Utah Jazz and owner Ryan Smith offered their condolences after the death of Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Coach Lynne Roberts: Representation Matters

Utah head coach Lynne Roberts loves seeing the growth in their crowds and how her team is helping to breakdown representation barriers.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Injury Updates On Trevin Knell, Fousseyni Traore, Dawson Baker

The latest injury details for No. 20 BYU basketball.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Craig Smith Hopeful For Injury Clarity For Utes Ahead Of Weekend Homestand

The Runnin' Utes walked away a little banged up after last week's set of games but are hoping for clarity on the injury-front soon.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Postpones Jazz/Warriors Game Due To Medical Emergency

Warriors assistant coach was hospitalized in Salt Lake City. The NBA postponed tonight's Jazz/Warriors game.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Jaskaniec, Roque Ready To Get To Work With Utah Royals FC In 2024