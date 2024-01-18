Nordic Valley Ski Resort staff working hard to resort back open

EDEN, Weber County — Nordic Valley Ski Resort announced earlier this week that it is closed until further notice after a fire did damage to its lodge.

The fire occurred Monday morning. And now, employees are working around the clock to get the resort back open.

Pascal Begin, general manager for Nordic Valley, is hopeful the resort will be open in the near future.

“Right now they’re going to go on pause for about five days,” Begin said. “We’re shooting to reopen actually very shortly once we can have the internet back on.”

The resort won’t be the same as it was before.

“I don’t have a kitchen anymore,” Begin said. “We’re going to replace the food and beverage operation with a series of food trucks.”

Iconic white barn

The resort’s iconic white barn, serving as the lodge, was where administrative offices, food and beverage, the bar, ticketing were held.

“All of those operations have to pause right now,” Begin said.

And he is unsure if those positions will even be back this season.

“This is my first rodeo dealing with something as big as this,” Begin said.

In light of the unfortunate turn of events, Begin says other ski resorts have reached out to help.

“We’ve got Eagle Point, Cherry Peak, Solitude and Beaver Mountain that are giving our passholders a free day or some kind of heavily discounted day,” he said.”It’s nice to get a phone call from pretty much every gm out there.”

Dillon Persful, facilities manager for the resort, says Monday was a busy day for him.

“It was a pretty frantic morning for me,” he said.

Hometown feel

Persful says the resort is a special place.

“It’s a small, hometown feel,” he said. “Very family friendly, family oriented.”

Despite the setback, Begin says there is no time to be discouraged.

“Whether it’s accidental, criminal, our job is to get the team back at work and the mountain open,” he said.

Begin believes the lodge will likely have to be demolished.

“It’s got about 100 years worth of memories,” he said. “It’s sad to see it go.”

Additionally, Begin says the resort has two new runs to showoff to skiers once the resort can reopen.

Begin also tells KSL TV that the resort has 280 staff members during the winter. The resort has 1,600 season passholders and about 4,000 kids-under-12 free passes.