Jazz Notes Grades: Utah Continues To Climb West Standings After Perfect Week

SALT LAKE CITY – After going 4-0 last week, the Utah Jazz find themselves in the postseason picture for the first time this season.

With another long road trip hanging over Utah’s head, Jazz fans are left wondering how long the hot streak can last.

The Jazz Notes podcast is back with it’s weekly grades! 📝 First time the report card has seen all As this season 👀#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/DBjZyaoZUR — KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 17, 2024

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt gave the Jazz weekly grades in various categories.

The Jazz received grades on veteran performance, youth development, standings, and fun factor.

Whether it be a down week from the young guys or a losing record, the Jaz had yet to see all As on a report card this season.

That streak was broken as Utah defeated Denver and Los Angeles on its way to an undefeated week.

This is the first time in Jazz history the team has averaged 130.0+ points over a six-game span 🎷🎶 pic.twitter.com/g7LctV8Qsp — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 16, 2024

With Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton leading the way for Utah during its recent hot streak, Utah got an A grade for veteran performance.

Other vets like Jordan Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk have played very well off the bench too.

For the rookie and sophomore players, Keyonte George’s play alongside Walker Kessler earned the young guys an A-.

For fun factor, the Jazz beat good teams and blew out some middle-of-the-pack teams which led to another A grade.

gettin’ after today like ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ypzv9Z9Ew4 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 16, 2024

With 42 games under their belts, the Utah Jazz sit in the Western Conference’s 9-seed.

They are just 2.5 games from the 6-seeded New Orleans Pelicans and 3 games from falling back to 12th.

With the game against Golden State postponed, Utah looks onto Oklahoma City and Houston in its next two games.

