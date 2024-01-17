How Did The Utah Jazz Go From Bottom Feeders To Playoff Hopefuls?

SALT LAKE CITY – After starting 7-16, it looked like the Utah Jazz were in full rebuild mode after exceeding expectations in the 2022-23 season.

However, Utah rattled off 15 wins in 19 games to find themselves with a positive record in the postseason picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The biggest reason for Utah’s recent hot streak is obvious.

Lauri Markkanen missed eight games from late November to early December and the Jazz went 3-5.

In the eight games after his return, Utah went 6-2.

Over the last 15 games, Markkanen has averaged 25 points and 9.2 rebounds on 51.1/41.4/90.6 shooting splits.

But one All-Star level player isn’t enough to carry a whole team.

Collin Sexton has stepped up as debatably the second-best player on the roster, averaging 20.6 points and 4.9 assists over the last 15. Sexton has scored 20 or more points in 9 of his last 12 games as well.

On top of Markkanen’s steady play and Sexton’s emergence, Will Hardy figured out a rotation that benefits almost everyone involved.

Keyonte George, Jordan Clarkson, and Walker Kessler were moved to the bench and have thrived in their new roles.

With 42 games under their belts, the Utah Jazz sit in the Western Conference’s 9-seed.

They are just 2.5 games from the 6-seeded New Orleans Pelicans and 3 games from falling back to 12th.

Utah looks onto Oklahoma City before going on a 6-game road trip starting in Houston.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Utah Jazz enter playoff conversations? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.