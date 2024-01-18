On the Site:
Woman killed while snowmobiling in Heber

Jan 17, 2024, 7:59 PM | Updated: 8:33 pm

emergency lights...

FILE photo (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


HEBER — One woman is dead after snowmobiling on Wednesday, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that at approximately 3 p.m., a 911 call was received that reported a “snowmobile accident.” It said the accident took place near Daniels Summit.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is under investigation and its working to piece together the circumstances before and after it occurred. Because of the investigation and the pending notification to the victim’s family, her identification will not be released at this time.

The incident comes just two days after another snowmobiler was killed after being hit by a truck.

Woman killed while snowmobiling in Heber