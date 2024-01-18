On the Site:
Google unveils a new way to search

Jan 18, 2024, 11:30 AM

Instead of typing things in, Google will allow people to circle items that appear on their smartpho...

Instead of typing things in, Google will allow people to circle items that appear on their smartphone screens, and Google will search the image or text for you. It will start on certain high-end Android phones, such as the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8, before coming to other phones. Mandatory Credit: From Google

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SAMANTHA MURPHY KELLY, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Google announced on Thursday two new AI tools that it says will make searching for things online “radically more helpful.”

Mobile users accessing Google on some Android phones will soon be able to circle or highlight items that appear on their smartphone screens to populate more information, and ask complicated or nuanced questions about an image or text.

The company said it’s been quietly testing the tools to see how generative AI, the technology that underpins viral chatbots including ChatGPT, can make Search more personalized and intuitive since last year.

The features were first teased during Samsung’s Unpacked event earlier this week and will come to the Galaxy S24 smartphone lineup launching later this month. It will also launch on a handful of other high-end Android smartphones, including the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, starting January 3.

The first feature, called Circle to Search, allows Android users to circle, tap, highlight or scribble on pictures, videos or text to learn more about what they see, such as a landmark in the back of someone’s social media page.

In addition, starting Thursday, people will be able to point their mobile camera (or upload a photo or screenshot) and ask a question via the Google app to get information. Google gave the example of coming across an unfamiliar board game at a yard sale, and asking the tool about how the game is played.

Over the years, Google has made changes to Search such as enabling search-by-voice or its Lens tool, which uses image recognition technology through a smartphone’s cameras to learn more about the world around them.

Google’s AI play highlights a greater push across the tech industry as big tech companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others, race to deploy similar technologies.

“We’ve only just scratched the surface of what’s possible,” the company said in a press release.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Google unveils a new way to search