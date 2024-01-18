Jazz Host Thunder After Postponed Game

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday on what was supposed to be the second night of back-to-back games.

The Jazz were scheduled to face the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday but the game was postponed after Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic passed away unexpectedly.

The Thunder face the Jazz on the third stop of a four-game road trip.

Jazz Look To Build On Win Streak Against Thunder

The Jazz will host the Thunder as they ride a season-best six-game winning streak.

After beating the Indiana Pacers on Monday the Jazz have won nine consecutive games in Salt Lake City as they re-entered the Western Conference Playoff race.

The Jazz own the ninth-best record in the NBA and sit just one game back of the Phoenix Suns, and two games back of the sixth-seeded Sacramento Kings.

Oklahoma City beat the Jazz 134-120 on December 11. Since the loss in Oklahoma City the Jazz are 15-4.

Thunder Hoping To Snap Losing Streak

Despite owning the second-best record in the Western Conference the Thunder have opened their four-game road swing with back-to-back losses.

The Thunder dropped Monday’s game in Los Angeles against the Lakers before falling to the Clippers on Tuesday.

After facing the Jazz the Thunder will travel to Minnesota to face the West-leading Timberwolves on Saturday.

Oklahoma City is 27-13 on the season and trails Minnesota by two games in the standings.

How To Watch Jazz And Thunder

The Jazz will face the Thunder on Thursday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



