On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Host Thunder After Postponed Game

Jan 18, 2024, 11:57 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday on what was supposed to be the second night of back-to-back games.

The Jazz were scheduled to face the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday but the game was postponed after Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic passed away unexpectedly.

The Thunder face the Jazz on the third stop of a four-game road trip.

Jazz Look To Build On Win Streak Against Thunder

The Jazz will host the Thunder as they ride a season-best six-game winning streak.

After beating the Indiana Pacers on Monday the Jazz have won nine consecutive games in Salt Lake City as they re-entered the Western Conference Playoff race.

The Jazz own the ninth-best record in the NBA and sit just one game back of the Phoenix Suns, and two games back of the sixth-seeded Sacramento Kings.

Oklahoma City beat the Jazz 134-120 on December 11. Since the loss in Oklahoma City the Jazz are 15-4.

Thunder Hoping To Snap Losing Streak

Despite owning the second-best record in the Western Conference the Thunder have opened their four-game road swing with back-to-back losses.

The Thunder dropped Monday’s game in Los Angeles against the Lakers before falling to the Clippers on Tuesday.

After facing the Jazz the Thunder will travel to Minnesota to face the West-leading Timberwolves on Saturday.

Oklahoma City is 27-13 on the season and trails Minnesota by two games in the standings.

How To Watch Jazz And Thunder

The Jazz will face the Thunder on Thursday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Moves Up Latest WNBA Mock Draft Projection

It seems the rest of the country is catching up on how special Alissa Pili is based off of the latest 2024 WNBA mock draft.

3 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

One National Media Member Has Utah Football Inside Their Way-Too-Early Top 10 For 2024

One national media member in particular went bold and put Kyle Whittingham's Utah football team inside their Top 10.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Girls Basketball 2024 Week 9 Recap

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped each classification through nine weeks of the season.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How Did The Utah Jazz Go From Bottom Feeders To Playoff Hopefuls?

After starting 7-16, the Utah Jazz have entered playoff conversations as they continue to heat up and win games.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes Grades: Utah Continues To Climb West Standings After Perfect Week

After going 4-0 last week, the Utah Jazz find themselves in the postseason picture for the first time this season.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jaskaniec, Roque Ready To Get To Work With Utah Royals FC In 2024

Utah Royals draft picks Emma Jaskaniec and Cristina Roque spoke on the draft day experience, goals for 2024, and getting started.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Jazz Host Thunder After Postponed Game