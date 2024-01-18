10-year-old Maryland boy airlifted to US after being bitten by shark at Bahamas resort

(CNN) — A 10-year-old Maryland boy was bitten by a shark at a resort on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, authorities said.

The attack happened Monday afternoon while the child was “participating in an expedition in a Shark Tank at a local resort,” a news release from the Royal Bahamas Police Force states.

The shark attack occurred at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort, Stuart Cove, the owner of the in-water experience company that organized the shark tank expedition, confirmed to CNN. Paradise Island is home to several resorts, including the sprawling Atlantis resort.

The boy was bitten on the right leg and taken to a hospital where his condition was listed as stable, police said.

The victim underwent a successful surgery at Doctors Hospital in Nassau, the Doctors Hospital Health System said in a statement on Thursday.

“He was airlifted yesterday evening to the United States in stable condition to continue his care,” the statement read.

The victim was not identified, and police gave no details about the type of shark involved in the attack. Police have not responded to CNN’s request for more information.

The US State Department is “aware of reports of an injured US citizen minor in Nassau, Bahamas,” an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

“We are greatly concerned when any US citizen (is) harmed overseas, and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance,” the spokesperson said. “Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”

Cove, who owns Blue Adventures, said the company is “deeply saddened that a child suffered a shark bite during an in-water experience” in a statement on Thursday.

“A dive instructor and dive guide were in the water with the guest when the incident occurred and immediately responded to provide medical attention,” he said in the statement to CNN.

The company has begun an internal investigation and paused the in-water experience at the Atlantis resort during the investigation, according to Cove.

He said Monday’s shark attack was the company’s first guest-related incident since the experience began operating in 2006.

“Incidents like this involving interactions with marine life, even with the species of sharks included in this experience, are rare and never acceptable,” Cove said. “Our thoughts and support are with the child, parents and others impacted by the incident.”

Last month, a 44-year-old Boston woman was killed in a shark attack while paddleboarding near a Bahamas beach resort, CNN previously reported.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Jillian Sykes and Abel Alvarado contributed to this report.

