Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Moves Up Latest WNBA Mock Draft Projection

Jan 18, 2024, 3:00 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – If you are a fan of the Utes, you already know how special Alissa Pili has been for Utah women’s basketball, now it seems the rest of the country is catching up based off of the latest 2024 WNBA mock draft.

ESPNW put out their latest draft projections Thursday afternoon and moved Pili up to the seventh spot which would have her heading to the Minnesota Lynx.

Pili is in great company within the projected Top 10 that also includes the likes of Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, and Angel Reese among others.

More About Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili

The former USC Trojan transferred to the Utes in 2022 and has been a revelation for the team earning Pac-12 Player of the Year last season after leading the league in scoring and field goal percentage.

Pili was instrumental in Utah’s first Pac-12 Title and push to the Sweet 16.

Pili’s stock has really sky-rocketed in the 2023-24 season after posting a career best 37 points against No. 1 South Carolina back in December.

Pili was 65.2 % from the field shooting and hit 15-23 of her shots against the Gamecocks.

Additionally, Pili was a solid 3-6 from beyond the arc and 4-4 from the free throw line in that game. Pili also accounted for two rebounds, one assist and three steals.

Obviously, that has not been Pili’s only great game, but it is the one that really seemed to capture WNBA scout’s attention.

It also partially led to Pili’s recent inclusion in the Midseason Wooden Top 25 list.

