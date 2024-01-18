Indianapolis Colts owner revived after apparent overdose in December, police report says

(CNN) —Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, was found unresponsive and cold to the touch in December in what a police report describes as an overdose.

A police report obtained by CNN said the incident took place at Irsay’s home in Carmel, Indiana, around 4:30 a.m. on December 8.

The Carmel Police Department report listed the incident as an overdose and said an officer who arrived at the home described Irsay, 64, as “unresponsive, breathing, but turning blue.”

The Colts responded to the report in a statement, saying Irsay “continues to recover from his respiratory illness.”

“We will have no further comment on his personal health, and we continue to ask that Jim and his family’s privacy be respected,” the team said.

The police report said Irsay had fallen in the bathroom but was moved to a bed in the home and had oxygen in his nose when officers arrived.

A responding officer issued one dose of Narcan to Irsay to which he responded slightly, the report said.

Narcan is a drug that is used to reverse opioid overdose and can revive someone within minutes.

Officers were then about to attach an automated external defibrillator (AED) to Irsay, but paramedics arrived and took over, according to the report.

“At this time, it is unknown what Mr. Irsay had ingested prior to our arrival,” the December police report said.

In a November interview with Real Sports on HBO, Irsay said he’s been to rehab at least 15 times and had previously overdosed after mixing multiple drugs at the same time.

Irsay was also arrested in 2014 after driving while intoxicated, CNN previously reported, and during the arrest police said they found prescription drugs in pill bottles. Irsay pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and received one year probation.

He has owned the Colts since December 1997, after the death of his father, Robert Irsay.

