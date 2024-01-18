Report: Lakers Monitoring Collin Sexton Trade

SALT LAKE CITY – The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly eyeing Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers are looking to bolster their backcourt, and named Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones, and the Jazz’s Sexton as potential targets.

“You’re looking at the Lakers surveying the market for point guard help,” Dave McMenamin reported.

I don’t think either move the needle, but it would be irresponsible of the Lakers not to at least explore cheaper options than LaVine/Murray pic.twitter.com/HcRNaTfn5S — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) January 18, 2024

“Collin Sexton, 25-years-old, athletic, competitive. [He] averages about 17 points and four assists a game, more of a combo guard, but certainly someone that has ties to the Lakers in the sense that his agent Rich Paul also represents LeBron James and Anthony Davis.”

Sexton has become a key piece in the Jazz rotation over the last month after moving into the starting lineup in mid-December.

Coinciding with Lauri Markannen’s return from hamstring injury, the Jazz are 15-4 over their last 19 games with Sexton in the starting lineup and have climbed back into the Western Conference playoff race.

Sexton is averaging 21.9 points and 4.8 assists as a starter and has likely upped his value on the trade market.

First 𝟯𝟬-𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 game as a Jazzman, 14th of his career 𓄀#PlayerHighlights | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/FoMxKIe103 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 16, 2024

The Jazz and Lakers have been common trade partners in recent years.

In the summer of 2022, the Jazz traded Patrick Beverley to the Lakers in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker.

In February, the Jazz and Lakers combined on a three-team trade that sent guard Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to LA for Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and a top-four protected 2027 first-round draft pick.

