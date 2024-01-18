On the Site:
Report: Lakers Monitoring Collin Sexton Trade

Jan 18, 2024, 3:08 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly eyeing Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers are looking to bolster their backcourt, and named Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones, and the Jazz’s Sexton as potential targets.

“You’re looking at the Lakers surveying the market for point guard help,” Dave McMenamin reported.

“Collin Sexton, 25-years-old, athletic, competitive. [He] averages about 17 points and four assists a game, more of a combo guard, but certainly someone that has ties to the Lakers in the sense that his agent Rich Paul also represents LeBron James and Anthony Davis.”

Sexton has become a key piece in the Jazz rotation over the last month after moving into the starting lineup in mid-December.

Coinciding with Lauri Markannen’s return from hamstring injury, the Jazz are 15-4 over their last 19 games with Sexton in the starting lineup and have climbed back into the Western Conference playoff race.

Sexton is averaging 21.9 points and 4.8 assists as a starter and has likely upped his value on the trade market.

The Jazz and Lakers have been common trade partners in recent years.

In the summer of 2022, the Jazz traded Patrick Beverley to the Lakers in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker.

In February, the Jazz and Lakers combined on a three-team trade that sent guard Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to LA for Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and a top-four protected 2027 first-round draft pick.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

