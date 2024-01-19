Police ask residents to check doorbell camera footage after Kearns shooting

Two men are wanted in connection to a shooting in Kearns Wednesday night.

Unified Police say the two suspects robbed a man and shot him in the shoulder before taking off.

Lyn Weber was one of multiple neighbors surprised to see police cars line the street and detectives roping off the area near 4300 West and 4835 South at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“It was a really quiet night until that happened,” Weber said. “There were a couple patrol cars and K-9 units, and I saw someone walking over with a metal detector so they were obviously looking for something.”

Unified Police are keeping the investigation close to the vest and did not release a motive or the victim’s connection to the suspects. Police said the incident ended in an aggravated robbery with the man being shot and the suspects took off.

The incident happened in a residential neighborhood across the street from a park.

Sgt. Amy Race, spokesperson for the Unified Police Department provided a suspect description.

“What we have right now is two males. One about 19-20 years old, 5’9”, thin build. And then another, same age, 6 feet tall, a little bit stockier. They were both wearing dark clothing and they were both Polynesian males,” Race said.

Thursday afternoon, forensics teams canvassed the neighborhood. Unified Police are asking residents to check their home surveillance cameras for suspicious activity between 9 and 10 p.m.

“We’re asking for the community’s help to please go through their ring cameras, anything that they may have seen or heard, call dispatch,” Sgt. Race said.

Weber is hopeful police will catch the suspects, but she wasn’t letting worry get to her.

“Occasionally you will get a bad apple or somebody that’s had, not had a good situation in their life or chooses to go in that direction but the majority of people are fantastic,” Weber said.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time but Police say he is in fair condition and expected to recover.

Anyone with information can call Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000.